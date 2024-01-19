ATLANTIC
    • Fatal workplace accident under investigation: Saint John police

    The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B. The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B.
    Police in Saint John, N.B., say they are investigating a fatal workplace accident that happened Thursday afternoon.

    Emergency crews responded to a business in the Spruce Lake Industrial Park in West Saint John around 12:35 p.m.

    Police say a 37-year-old man was injured while operating a work truck.

    Employees and first responders performed first-aid on the man, according to Friday news release from the Saint John Police Force.

    The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    “The Saint John Police Major Crime Unit and Forensic Services, the Coroner’s Office, and Worksafe NB were called to investigate,” says Staff Sergeant Sean Rocca in the release. “No one else was physically injured during the incident.”

    The Saint John Police Force is asking anyone with information to call them at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

