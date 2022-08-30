Federal environment minister rejects Nova Scotia's plan to avoid carbon tax

N.S. asks for exemption from federal carbon tax

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta

The RCMP says it is investigating the Aug. 26 incident of verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Alberta. After video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have condemned the harassment.

Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland addresses a crowd at the Empire Club of Canada in Toronto, Thursday, June 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

opinion

opinion | 25 years after Diana's death, has the public accepted Camilla?

It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales died alongside Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul in a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the aftermath of Diana’s death, the prospect of Charles ascending to the throne with Camilla by his side was nothing but a pipe dream. But now? Has the public really accepted Camilla? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

  • Man who killed Nanaimo teen in 2017 to be sentenced next year

    The sentencing date for the man who killed Nanaimo, B.C., teenager Makayla Chang in 2017 has been set for next year. Steven Bacon pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Chang in a Nanaimo courtroom on Aug. 15. Sentences for second-degree murder in Canada automatically result in life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.

    A photo of Makayla Chang at a memorial for the slain teen. (CTV News)

  • Vancouver Island University gets $3.3M boost to improve accessibility

    The B.C. government says it's spending $3.3 million dollars to help Vancouver Island University make its campuses more accessible. The province says the funding will be used to improve access to many teaching spaces, buildings and locations on the university's campus in Nanaimo, B.C., which is located on a steep slope with hundreds of stairs.

  • Repairs to Langford 'fish ladder' underway after severe winter storms

    Repair work is underway for the Millstream Creek "fish ladder" in Langford, B.C., that was damaged by the storms caused by atmospheric rivers in November. The heavy rains that caused severe damage across the province last year washed out large rocks in the spillway, blocking parts of the fish ladder.