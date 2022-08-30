Federal environment minister rejects Nova Scotia's plan to avoid carbon tax
Canada's environment minister is sending the Nova Scotia government back to the drawing board regarding the province's proposal to avoid the federal carbon tax.
In a letter to Premier Tim Houston dated Aug. 29, Steven Guilbeault notes the Nova Scotia plan doesn't put a price on carbon pollution, adding that his department remains open to "alternate proposals."
However, Guilbeault also says that the federal government is committed to ensuring the same carbon pricing incentives to reduce emissions are in place in Nova Scotia and across Canada.
The new federal carbon tax will increase the price of carbon by $15 per tonne, and then rise again every year until it reaches $170 per tonne in 2030.
Houston has said that with the rising cost of living the time isn't right for a carbon tax that could add 14.4 cents per litre to the cost of gasoline in Nova Scotia starting April 1, 2023.
Earlier this month, the province released a plan that lists its existing environmental goals. They include phasing out coal-fired electricity generation by 2030, pledging to have 80 per cent of the province's energy supplied by renewable sources by 2030, and having zero-emission vehicles comprise 30 per cent of vehicle sales also by that year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the Aug. 26 incident of verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Alberta. After video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have condemned the harassment.
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
Returning to 'normal' safely: Dr. Tam on protecting kids against COVID-19 in schools
As children across the country prepare to go back to school, Canada's top doctor Dr. Theresa Tam advises parents on how to continue to protect their children against COVID-19.
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Racialized people had higher mortality rates from COVID-19: Statistics Canada
A new Statistics Canada study has found that some racialized populations in Canada had significantly higher mortality rates from COVID-19.
Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at U.S. Open before issuing apology
Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu apologized to her sponsor Nike for an on-court outburst after her choice of wardrobe for Monday's first-round match landed her in a spot of bother amid windy conditions.
opinion | 25 years after Diana's death, has the public accepted Camilla?
It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales died alongside Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul in a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the aftermath of Diana’s death, the prospect of Charles ascending to the throne with Camilla by his side was nothing but a pipe dream. But now? Has the public really accepted Camilla? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in.
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province.
Toronto
-
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
-
What is acotine poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be acotine at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the Aug. 26 incident of verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Alberta. After video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have condemned the harassment.
-
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
-
United Conservative Party of Alberta to hold last debate for leadership candidates
The United Conservative Party of Alberta is set to hold its final leadership debate tonight as the campaign to replace Premier Jason Kenney moves into the homestretch.
Montreal
-
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorms expected in Montreal region today
A cold front approaching from Ontario is expected to move into the muggy air mass across Southern Quebec on Tuesday, triggering severe thunderstorms.
-
Polls say question in Quebec election is not who will win, but who will come second
With the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) dominating the polls at the start of the provincial election campaign, the most pressing question of the race may not be who wins, but who comes in second.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the Aug. 26 incident of verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Alberta. After video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have condemned the harassment.
-
United Conservative Party of Alberta to hold last debate for leadership candidates
The United Conservative Party of Alberta is set to hold its final leadership debate tonight as the campaign to replace Premier Jason Kenney moves into the homestretch.
-
Council postpones closing aggregate production facility amid concerns of costlier alternatives
A facility that produces aggregate – the material that is used as a base layer for road construction – for the city will remain open for a little while longer, council decided Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
First-time mom delivers baby in pickup truck on side of the road
A Sudbury area family is celebrating the arrival of a baby boy after his dramatic entrance on the way to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
New 20-minute non-invasive treatment could reverse memory loss, study says
A new study suggests age-related memory loss could be reversed with a 20-minute non-invasive treatment that involves sending electrical signals into the brain.
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
London
-
Single-vehicle crash in London ties up traffic
A single-vehicle crash tied up traffic at the intersection of Huron Street and Highbury Avenue for about an hour on Tuesday.
-
'Fail to remain' collision being investigated by OPP
Middlesex OPP are investigating a weekend collision where they say a driver failed to remain at the scene of a cyclist being struck. Around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, police say they got a report of a ‘fail to remain collision’ on Komoka Road in Middlesex Centre Township.
-
Tree branches land on cars during Monday storm
London fire says it was a busy night on Monday as some severe weather blew through the area. The storm prompted a variety of emergency calls including branches falling on cars on Phillip Street in south London.
Winnipeg
-
Leisure Guide registration to reopen after technical issue
Registration for Winnipeg's Fall Leisure Guide will reopen Tuesday at noon after technical difficulties forced the city to suspend registration.
-
'It's not safe, it's not appropriate': Manitoba mayor says threats, harassment of elected officials is common
A verbal attack on Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is being heard across the country – including here in Manitoba where one elected official says she's experienced death threats and worries harassment has become much more common in recent years.
-
Police pursuit of Manitoba homicide suspect ends with vehicle in flames, body found on ATV trail: RCMP
A Winnipeg man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a weekend pursuit with police that ended in a vehicle going up in flames.
Ottawa
-
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the Aug. 26 incident of verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Alberta. After video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have condemned the harassment.
-
Ottawa’s top doctor stops short of recommending masks in schools
Ottawa's medical officer of health is stopping short of recommending everyone wear a mask in Ottawa schools as students return to class. However, Dr. Vera Etches said masks are "another layer of protection" for children, teachers and families during the school year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death makes first court appearance
A woman accused of faking her own death and the death of her child and fleeing to the United States made her first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday morning.
-
City seeks input on proposed Saskatoon arena locations
The city is seeking public input on two potential sites that could be home to a proposed downtown arena.
-
Saskatoon mobile home fire results in $200,000 in damage
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to a mobile home fire just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 on the 200-block of Grant Street.
Vancouver
-
2nd-degree murder charge announced in connection to Surrey shooting
A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a Surrey shooting that happened earlier this year, police announced Tuesday.
-
911 'gridlock' needs to be addressed with permanent solutions, B.C. union says
A B.C. union representing 911 dispatch operators says permanent solutions are needed to address issues in the province's emergency response system.
-
Cruise ships' delays caused by labour dispute damages Vancouver's tourism reputation, passenger says
Concern is growing about Vancouver’s reputation as a must-see tourism destination after several cruise ships were trapped in the city over the past few days due to a labour dispute.
Regina
-
Body camera report: How are police in Regina held accountable right now?
A report heading to the Regina Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday is giving an overview of current police accountability and oversight measures in Regina.
-
RCMP equipment, guns stolen from east Regina garage: police
Regina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into the theft of two firearms as well as numerous RCMP issued equipment and clothing, which took place over the weekend.
-
'They're really worried right now': Concerns rise as students aged 5-11 head back to school without access to boosters
Concerns among parents and staff are rising as the first day of school approaches with some students unable to receive a booster shot.
Vancouver Island
-
Man who killed Nanaimo teen in 2017 to be sentenced next year
The sentencing date for the man who killed Nanaimo, B.C., teenager Makayla Chang in 2017 has been set for next year. Steven Bacon pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Chang in a Nanaimo courtroom on Aug. 15. Sentences for second-degree murder in Canada automatically result in life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.
-
Vancouver Island University gets $3.3M boost to improve accessibility
The B.C. government says it's spending $3.3 million dollars to help Vancouver Island University make its campuses more accessible. The province says the funding will be used to improve access to many teaching spaces, buildings and locations on the university's campus in Nanaimo, B.C., which is located on a steep slope with hundreds of stairs.
-
Repairs to Langford 'fish ladder' underway after severe winter storms
Repair work is underway for the Millstream Creek "fish ladder" in Langford, B.C., that was damaged by the storms caused by atmospheric rivers in November. The heavy rains that caused severe damage across the province last year washed out large rocks in the spillway, blocking parts of the fish ladder.