Federal Government announces more than $1 billion to meet New Brunswick’s electrical needs

Natural Resources Canada announced it will spend more than $1 billion for the province of New Brunswick to meet growing electricity demands in a news release Sunday.

Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault and Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc, announced the funding.

The ministers said NB Power estimates the funding could help power up to 140,000 homes in the following ways:

Up to $1 billion in federal support for up to 670 megawatts of Indigenous-led wind projects through the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) Clean Power priority sector and Indigenous Equity Initiative as well as Natural Resources Canada’s Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways program (SREPs).

$25 million from SREPs for the 25-megawatt Neweg Energy wind project, a partnership with the New Brunswick Mi’kmaq First Nations.

$500,000 to the North Shore Mi'kmaq Tribal Council to provide seven Mi’kmaq Nations in New Brunswick resources and technical support and enable direct participation in clean energy opportunities.

A commitment from Canada to work with New Brunswick and NB Power to support the conversion of the Belledune Generating Station from coal-fired power to biomass.

$1.6 million from Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) to further investigate the conversion through engineering and planning studies, this is in addition to a previously announced $2 million from ACOA to evaluate different biomass fuel options.

$25 million to NB Power for predevelopment work for up to 600 megawatts in new small modular reactor (SMR) capacity at the Point Lepreau Nuclear Generation Station through NRCan’s Electricity Predevelopment Program.

$1.3 million to NB Power for predevelopment work on the modified Atlantic Loop transmission line between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia through NRCan’s Electricity Predevelopment program.

“Switching to clean electricity can save New Brunswickers money on their monthly bills, while building that cleaner grid means more quality unionized jobs,” Guilbeault said. “Making sure our grid is zero-emitting is a major step to fighting climate change, truly a win-win-win for everyone.”

The ministers also said the federal government reached an agreement with the government of New Brunswick on forthcoming clean electricity regulations that will allow the electrical system to grow, decarbonize and remain affordable.

“The Canada Infrastructure Bank is making investments in provincial energy systems which will enable new generation, storage and transmission while minimizing ratepayers impacts and creating greater Indigenous ownership opportunities,” LeBlanc said.

Across Canada, electricity operators are taking advantage of the more than $60 billion over the next decade in federal support to help build 21st century electricity grids said the release.

