Feds, N.L. say Muskrat Falls financing terms are signed, as Innu Nation cries foul
Ottawa and the Newfoundland and Labrador government have signed terms for two key pieces of a $5.2-billion financing agreement aimed at staving off a spike in provincewide electricity rates due to the beleaguered Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project.
Premier Andrew Furey was joined by Liberal members of Parliament in St. John's on Monday for the signing of terms regarding a $1-billion federal investment and a $1-billion federal loan guarantee -- the third loan guarantee Canada has backed for the project. Government officials said the signatures complete the negotiation process for the $5.2-billion deal.
"Muskrat Falls and the looming worry of doubling power bills has been a top concern of almost every single citizen in our province," Furey told reporters at the provincial legislature. "I've heard it echoed in every town, bay and community all over our beautiful province."
But Labrador's Innu Nation says the two governments moved ahead with the financing deal without addressing their concerns. In a news release shortly before Furey's announcement, the First Nation said it was "frustrated that no agreement to mitigate financial impact to Innu Nation has been reached."
The $5.2-billion deal between Ottawa and the Newfoundland and Labrador government was first announced in principle in July, just weeks before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the federal election. Aside from the $2 billion in investments and loan guarantees, Ottawa has also agreed to send annual transfers to the province equivalent to Canada's yearly net revenue from the Hibernia offshore oil project off St. John's. The transfers will continue until the end of Hibernia's life and are expected to total $3.2 billion.
The financial aid is aimed at preventing residential electricity rates from nearly doubling in order to pay for the project, though it's still unclear exactly what the electricity rates will be when the Labrador-based generating facility is producing at full power.
Officials said Monday the target rate for residents is 14.7 cents per kilowatt hour, with an expected annual increase of about 2.25 per cent. The current residential rate is 12.52 cents per kilowatt hour, according to Newfoundland Power's website.
As of September 2020, Muskrat Falls' price tag had ballooned to about $13.1 billion, up from about $7.4 billion when it was sanctioned in 2012, though the project has since seen further delays. After missing the Nov. 26 goal to start generating power at full capacity, the province's energy corporation recently pushed the final commissioning date to the end of May.
Meanwhile, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro has said the project is racking up $1 million a day in interest and financing charges.
As he addressed a small crowd in the provincial legislature Monday, Furey said the signing of the loan guarantee terms allows the governments to move forward and seek financing with the backing of Canada's credit rating. He called the latest development, "the next step for all of us to emerge from under the dark shadow of Muskrat Falls."
When asked about the Innu Nation, Furey said he had several "reasonable conversations" with the First Nation.
"We've extended our process agreement that was signed and we're in facilitation, but we've agreed not to talk (publicly) any further about the discussion points between the government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Innu Nation," he said.
The Muskrat Falls site sits on the Churchill River in Labrador and its construction flooded Indigenous lands and hunting grounds. The Innu Nation has said the project required its approval to go ahead. Following last July's announcement of the financing deal, the Innu Nation said it had been left out of negotiations and was concerned the deal would impact the money it was entitled to from the project.
The First Nation took the matter to court in August but withdrew its application in September, saying it had reached an agreement with the federal and provincial governments to be included in discussions.
"Those discussions have not resolved outstanding differences," the First Nation said in Monday's news release. "Innu Nation and the province have since agreed to enter into facilitated discussions. Innu Nation retains their right to return to court."
As for the deal itself, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan, who represents the district of St. John's South--Mount Pearl, said characterizing the financing agreement as Ottawa bailing out the province is "simply wrong."
"One of the elegant bits of this deal is that the $3.2 billion comes from Newfoundland's own resources," he said in an interview following the announcement. "It really is important to remind people that we are part of a country. This is not transactional, these are people. We are all Canadians, we look out for one another, and we look out for one another where we live."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
The Emergencies Act has been enacted. Here's what that means
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, to try to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests paralyzing Ottawa and border blockades. From compelling tow-truck drivers to haul out the big rigs, to freezing bank accounts, what does enacting the Emergencies Act mean? CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know.
Russia says some forces pulling back amid Ukraine crisis
Russia said Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases, adding to glimmers of hope that the Kremlin may not be planning to invade Ukraine imminently. But it gave no details on where the troops were pulling back from, or how many.
Are COVID-19 protests in Canada a factor in Putin's Ukraine timeline?
Joe Biden's administration had two different and seemingly disparate international crises on its hands Friday -- the situation between Russia and Ukraine, and the COVID-19 protests in Canada blocking trade corridors.
Alberta RCMP arrest 13 people at Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 13 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour near the Coutts border crossing blockade.
Feds crack down on trucker protest financing, from crowdfund rules to freezing bank accounts
The federal government has announced that crowdfunding platforms will now have to comply with Canada's financial reporting rules, and is authorizing banks to freeze accounts it suspects to be involved with the Freedom Convoy's 'illegal blockades.'
Convoy fundraising leak shows substantial U.S. donations, coded keywords
A clearer picture of who has donated to a crowdfunding platform is emerging after a leak of some 92,000 donors, showing a substantial base of American support for the Canadian protest, coded keywords for fringe U.S. movements, and genuine grassroots Canadian support.
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic 'willing to pay the price' for his choice
If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, forgoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's besieged leadership cried out for an Emergencies Act
Faced with plunging approval numbers and internal pushback to his leadership style and substance, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs a fast and big win over the trucker protests or his leadership is cooked, Don Martin writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Toronto
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
Are COVID-19 protests in Canada a factor in Putin's Ukraine timeline?
Joe Biden's administration had two different and seemingly disparate international crises on its hands Friday -- the situation between Russia and Ukraine, and the COVID-19 protests in Canada blocking trade corridors.
-
Student fatally shot inside Toronto high school
A Grade 12 student is dead after a shooting inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Kenney disapproves of Emergencies Act being invoked by Trudeau
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he respects the decision of the federal government to invoke for the first time ever the Emergencies Act, but it doesn’t mean he supports it.
-
Security guard fired, police launch investigation after man assaulted outside Calgary store
One person has been fired and police are investigating after video surfaced showing a man being assaulted by a uniformed security guard outside a Calgary grocery store.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 35 weekend deaths as hospitalizations show signs of gradual decline
The deaths reported on Monday occurred over several days, including one in January, and bring the number of fatalities in individuals under 40 years old up to 65 since the start of the pandemic.
Montreal
-
Quebec's vaccine passport may soon be a thing of the past, says Legault
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said there may not be a need for proof of vaccination for much longer, and that it's time to heal divisions -- also saying he doesn't want the Emergencies Act used in Quebec.
-
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Mixed bag of precipitation on its way to Quebec
A mixed bag of precipitation is expected to hit parts of Quebec Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
The Emergencies Act has been enacted. Here's what that means
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, to try to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests paralyzing Ottawa and border blockades. From compelling tow-truck drivers to haul out the big rigs, to freezing bank accounts, what does enacting the Emergencies Act mean? CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know.
-
Kenney disapproves of Emergencies Act being invoked by Trudeau
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he respects the decision of the federal government to invoke for the first time ever the Emergencies Act, but it doesn’t mean he supports it.
-
Skinner's first shutout leads Oilers past Sharks 3-0
Stuart Skinner made 20 saves in his first career shutout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Monday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
The Emergencies Act has been enacted. Here's what that means
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, to try to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests paralyzing Ottawa and border blockades. From compelling tow-truck drivers to haul out the big rigs, to freezing bank accounts, what does enacting the Emergencies Act mean? CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know.
-
Convoy fundraising leak shows substantial U.S. donations, coded keywords
A clearer picture of who has donated to a crowdfunding platform is emerging after a leak of some 92,000 donors, showing a substantial base of American support for the Canadian protest, coded keywords for fringe U.S. movements, and genuine grassroots Canadian support.
London
-
Westbound lanes of Highway 402 in Lambton County reopen
The Highway 402 westbound lanes have reopened at Nauvoo Road after a protest closed a section of the highway for days.
-
London, Ont. police identify man killed in alleged hit-and-run crash
Police have identified the person killed in an alleged hit-and-run collision last week in west London.
-
Six Nations triple homicide trial starts in Hamilton
A murder trial in connection to a 2018 triple homicide on Six Nations of the Grand River territory began in a Hamilton court Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Construction site theft leads to discovery of $80K in stolen power tools: RCMP
An investigation into stolen power tools from a Manitoba construction site led RCMP to discover over $80,000 in stolen tools from multiple sites.
-
'Too much, too soon': Dance business concerned as end of COVID-19 restrictions loom
With the end of Manitoba's COVID-19 restrictions in sight, businesses owners are planning how they will proceed once the mandates finish.
-
Tuesday morning fire causing road closures in Winnipeg's West End
A Tuesday morning fire in Winnipeg's West End has caused road closures that are expected to last through rush hour.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Emergencies Act: What's next for Ottawa?
As the Freedom Convoy protest enters its 19th day, it comes amid new federal powers granted by the Emergencies Act; however, it's presently unclear how these new powers will be used by the Ottawa Police Service.
-
Canadian long-track speedskaters win gold in women's team pursuit
Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann has won her third medal of the Beijing Games, reaching the top of the podium Tuesday in the women's team pursuit with Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais.
-
Reported hack of convoy protest crowdfund reveals nearly 500 alleged Ottawa donors
A database purporting to show donations made to the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo in support of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa includes nearly 500 donations from people with Ottawa-area postal codes.
Saskatoon
-
Man shouted at Saskatoon hospital staff while holding inert grenade: police
Police were called to a Saskatoon hospital after man was reportedly shouting at staff while holding a device.
-
Saskatoon developer says downtown core is 'dying'
In a letter to city council, a Saskatoon developer argues the city's downtown area is "dying" and outlines the ways he thinks it could be "fixed."
-
60% of rut shaving complete on Saskatoon residential streets, city says
The City of Saskatoon has completed more than 60 per cent of rut shaving on residential streets, according to a Monday news release.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s live events industry optimistic capacity limit will be lifted Tuesday
Indoor seated venues have been allowed to remain open during the Omicron wave in British Columbia – but for nearly two months, they’ve had to maintain a 50 per cent capacity limit, and that’s been devastating for their bottom line.
-
Vancouver's Gassy Jack statue toppled, covered in red paint during Women's Memorial March
A well-known Vancouver statue was toppled over and defaced by some participants of the 31st annual Women's Memorial March on Monday.
-
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation to share ground penetrating radar search findings
A southeast Saskatchewan First Nation will be sharing the findings of a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of a former residential school.
-
'A false peak': Sask. doctors expect COVID-19 hospital surge still to come
Some doctors in Saskatchewan are expecting hospitalizations to surge higher as COVID-19 public health measures lift in the province.
-
Keep an eye on highway conditions, snow and wind expected
The atmosphere is gearing up to bring more snow and wind across the province this week which could lead to some hazardous driving conditions throughout.
Vancouver Island
-
'Worst is in Oak Bay': Advocacy group ranks municipalities by housing starts per estimated need in Greater Victoria
On Monday morning, Conan O’Dell’s search continued for a place that he and his family can rent to call home.
-
Vancouver Island adds 2 COVID-19 deaths over weekend
Seventeen deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. over the past 72 hours, including two deaths in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Body of missing Vancouver Island woman found after 6-month search
Comox Valley RCMP say the body of a missing woman was located more than eight months after the 30-year-old was last seen.