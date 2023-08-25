Female goalie makes history at Cape Breton Eagles training camp

At first glance, you wouldn't know there was anything different about one particular goaltending prospect who was getting a lot of attention during tryouts Thursday for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Cape Breton Eagles.

In June, 16-year-old Rhyah Stewart of Antigonish, N.S., became the first female to be invited to the Eagles' training camp in the team's 26-year history.

When she faced a few pucks on Thursday, the general consensus among coaches and spectators was that she looked pretty good on the ice.

"I think it went well today. It was a great practice overall,” Stewart said, while adding that she has felt comfortable at camp on and off the ice. "Just a transition to the speed, a little bit of a higher pace, but I think I'm getting used to it now. I think everyone's comfortable having me around, so I'm grateful for that."

Eagles goaltending consultant Scott Gouthro remembers being beaten out for a spot on the 1999-2000 Bathurst Titan by a woman who would go on to help Canada win Olympic Gold.

He says Stewart has what it takes to see preseason game action.

"My first training camp in Bathurst, Charline Labonte was the other goalie there,” Gouthro said. "I'd love to see (Stewart) start Friday (against the Moncton Wildcats), for sure."

The Eagles' new head coach, Louis Robitaille, is no stranger to having a female try out for one of his teams – and the attention that comes with it.

Robitaille was behind the bench when Eve Gascon played, and won, her first game with the Gatineau Olympiques two seasons ago.

He added Thursday morning that chances were pretty good Stewart would get into the net in one of the Eagles' upcoming exhibition games.

"She told me on the ice she's ready to go, she's feeling good - so most likely she will play (Friday), but we're going to make that final call today,” Robitaille said.

It's unlikely Stewart will end up spending this season with the Eagles.

She has already committed to play U.S. college hockey at the University of Wisconsin.

However, when she plays in a preseason game, chances are she would have family in the stands in Sydney cheering her on.

"It would definitely be a cool experience, be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Stewart said. “So I'd be thrilled to have them support me. It would be great."

Late Thursday afternoon, the Eagles sent a press release confirming that Stewart will see game action when the team hosts the Moncton Wildcats in a preseason game Friday at 7 p.m. at Centre 200.