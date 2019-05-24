

Justice officials have confirmed that a small amount of fentanyl was seized at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility back in August.

The province says staff found contraband concealed within an item at the Dartmouth facility -- commonly known as the Burnside jail -- on Aug. 8, 2018.

The package was turned over to the Halifax Regional Police and the contents sent for testing.

Justice officials say they only received the results this week, and they confirmed the presence of fentanyl, combined with a non-controlled substance.

“Security protocols are in place to restrict the introduction of contraband to correctional facilities,” said the Justice Department in a news release. “Staff awareness and searching techniques prevented the contraband from reaching inmates.”

This is the second confirmed fentanyl seizure at the Burnside jail. The powerful opioid was also found during a routine search at the facility in February 2018.