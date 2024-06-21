Ferry service between Nova Scotia, Argentia, N.L., expected to resume July 3: Marine Atlantic

The ferry service between Nova Scotia and Argentia, N.L., is expected to begin July 3, according to Marine Atlantic.

Earlier this month, the corporation said a problem with the Ala’suinu's lubrication system would result in a delay to the start of the service.

Work to correct the issue has taken longer than expected, according to a news release Friday.

"Repairs to the lubrication system are now nearing completion and the organization is set to begin port trials and final integration activities," reads the release. "This impact will result in two additional return Argentia crossings being re-routed through the Gulf service (North Sydney - Port aux Basques)."

Marine Atlantic says all customers will receive an updated itinerary with their new reservation details. Argentia customers will receive compensation in accordance with Marine Atlantic policy.

“Marine Atlantic sincerely apologizes to our customers for this inconvenience. These disruptions have a significant impact on our customers’ travel plans and together with the vessel owner, both organizations have been working tirelessly to expeditiously resolve these mechanical issues," said Marine Atlantic president and CEO, Murray Hupman in the release.

"Despite these initial setbacks, we are confident that the vessel will be a great asset to our service. The Ala’suinu is an impressive vessel and we look forward to welcoming customers aboard it once it enters service. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this challenging period.”

Marine Atlantic says additional crossings between North Sydney and Port aux Basque will be added between June 26 and July 1 to increase availability capacity and transport impacted Argentia customers.

"As a result, there will be adjustments to the sailing schedule on the Port aux Basques service. These schedule changes will result in customers receiving notifications of their new departure times," reads the release.

"Any customers with crossing times more than 5 hours from their original crossing time will receive compensation in accordance with Marine Atlantic policy."

Anyone with questions can visit www.marineatlantic.ca or contact the reservations team at 1-800-341-7981.

