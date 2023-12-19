Fierce storm brought hurricane force gusts and record-high temperatures to the Maritimes

The intense low pressure system that passed just to the west of the region brought with it winds that gusted well above 100 km/h for some areas, heavy rain, and some record-setting high temperatures.

Much of southern New Brunswick, almost all of Nova Scotia, and parts of Prince Edward Island reported gusts ranging 70 to near 110 km/h. A few areas reported hurricane force gusts, gusts of 120 km/h or higher, including Campobello Island, N.B., Brier Island, N.S., Kingsport, N.S., and northern Inverness County in Cape Breton. It should be noted, in a strong southerly wind, gusts reaching and exceeding 120 km/h in northern Inverness County aren’t all that uncommon due to enhancement of those winds by the Cape Breton Highlands.

Peak wind reports from weather stations and volunteers around the Maritimes.

With the wind direction mostly from the south, the storm pulled warmer air up from the subtropical Atlantic. All three Maritimes provinces set new record highs for a Dec. 18. With temperature remaining very mild through Monday night, more record high temperatures were set for Dec. 19 on Tuesday.

New high temperature records set for a December 18th in the Maritimes.

New high temperature records set for a December 19th in the Maritimes.

Heavy rain fell in New Brunswick and parts of Nova Scotia, with Prince Edward Island only receiving a light-to-moderate rainfall. The Fredericton area in New Brunswick reported rain totals near 50 mm and eastern areas of Nova Scotia have seen some rain amounts exceeding 50, 60, and even 70 mm. More rain is expected for that part of the Maritimes as a weather front has stalled out. The front continues to draw more moisture up from the subtropical Atlantic and bring it down as rain that could totals as much as another 100 millimetres for some communities by the time Thursday morning comes around. Rainfall Warnings continue for that part of Nova Scotia and caution on a risk of flooding and washouts.

Another 50 to near 100 mm of rain are being indicated for parts of eastern Nova Scotia by Thursday morning.

The rain will start to exit east of Cape Breton through the day on Thursday. As chillier air returns into the back edge of that rain it may turn over to a period of snow Thursday afternoon into Friday. Environment Canada has a Special Weather Statement in place for Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, and Cape Breton advising that a “significant snowfall with strong northwesterly winds are likely” Thursday into Friday.