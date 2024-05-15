Fifth teen facing charges after threats allegedly made toward Halifax schools

Police say a fifth teenager is facing charges following a series of threats made toward Halifax-area schools.

A 16-year-old was charged on Monday in connection with a threats complaint at Citadel High School on May 2.

The teen is scheduled to appear in Halifax youth court at a later date to face mischief and uttering threats charges.

Four other teenagers are facing the same charges after alleged incidents at Rocky Lake Junior High School in Bedford, N.S., Fairview Junior High School and J.L. Ilsley High School in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police says the force, as well as the RCMP, have responded to 26 separate threats at Halifax-area schools since the beginning of April.

The alleged threats involve messages in schools referring to explosive devices in the buildings.

Police say their investigations are still ongoing.

Halifax Regional Police is asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

