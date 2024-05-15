ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Fifth teen facing charges after threats allegedly made toward Halifax schools

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Police say a fifth teenager is facing charges following a series of threats made toward Halifax-area schools.

    A 16-year-old was charged on Monday in connection with a threats complaint at Citadel High School on May 2.

    The teen is scheduled to appear in Halifax youth court at a later date to face mischief and uttering threats charges.

    Four other teenagers are facing the same charges after alleged incidents at Rocky Lake Junior High School in Bedford, N.S., Fairview Junior High School and J.L. Ilsley High School in Halifax.

    Halifax Regional Police says the force, as well as the RCMP, have responded to 26 separate threats at Halifax-area schools since the beginning of April.

    The alleged threats involve messages in schools referring to explosive devices in the buildings.

    Police say their investigations are still ongoing.

    Halifax Regional Police is asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ontario's 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski arrested

    Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News