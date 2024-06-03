Fire at Dartmouth, N.S., recycling facility deemed under control, no injuries reported

A fire at a recycling facility in Burnside – a business park in Dartmouth, N.S. – has been deemed under control, according to Halifax Regional Fire Chief Dave Meldrum.

Fire crews responded to the out of control fire at 0-100 block of Simmonds Drive around 1:45 p.m.

Just after 2:30 p.m., Meldrum confirmed the fire has been deemed to be under control.

Halifax Regional Fire crews are seen at Burnside Recycling on Simmonds Drive in Dartmouth, N.S., on June 3, 2024.

The chief said most fire crews were leaving the scene, but some would remain to monitor for hot spots and speak with the property owner.

No injuries have been reported, according to Meldrum.

