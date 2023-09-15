Fire contained at Saint John metal recycling facility, shelter-in-place recommendation lifted

Saint John EMO has lifted a shelter-in-place recommendation that was issued across the city Thursday following a large fire at the American Iron and Metal (AIM) recycling facility.

The city says the fire, which began in the city’s west side early Thursday morning, is now contained.

Saint John Fire Chief Kevin Clifford said Thursday the fire was in a massive pile of shredded car parts and it is believed to have began undetected under the pile and burned its way to the top.

Emergency crews were at the scene throughout the day Friday dealing with hot spots, and it was recommended people stay indoors or wear a mask if they saw or smelled any smoke.

Crews work to remove pieces of metal at the American Iron and Metal recycling plant in Saint John, N.B., on Sept. 15, 2023, following a fire the day before. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic)

“Frankly, I think we’re better off then I thought we were going to be. I thought we’d be at least another day or so,” Clifford said Friday.

“We’re down to one unit, we are basically doing smouldering spots. We’re working with AIM, they’re basically tearing apart the pile and we’re exposing those hots spots and cooling them off. We are in a good place.”

AIM issued a statement Friday afternoon.

“We will continue to work with local authorities to determine the cause of the incident and, where necessary, put additional measures in place to mitigate the risk of this happening again,” it read.

Many residents say they want to see the facility leave the city, but the land is federally owned. In a statement posted to social media, MP Wayne Long said his hands are tied

“If I had the authority to shut this place down, I would unequivocally do it, but I can’t unfortunately,” he added.

Premier Blaine Higgs said in a statement Thursday night there will be a full investigation into the fire.

"As part of that investigation, AIM must submit a preliminary report within 24 hours of the event and a followup report within five days of the event," Higgs said.

"The investigation will take the time required and be thorough. There will be no consideration of resumption of operations until we have more information about what took place."

Port Saint John also said it supports the province’s decision to suspend operations at the facility and a full investigation.

With files from The Canadian Press