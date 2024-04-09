ATLANTIC
    • Fire damages craft beer and cider production facility in Three Mile Plains, N.S.

    An industrial fire has damaged a production facility for craft beer and cider in Three Mile Plains, N.S. (Courtesy: Bill Roberts) An industrial fire has damaged a production facility for craft beer and cider in Three Mile Plains, N.S. (Courtesy: Bill Roberts)
    An industrial fire has damaged a production facility for craft beer and cider in Three Mile Plains, N.S.

    Chief Brett Tetanish of the Brooklyn Fire Department said the fire started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on the Windsor back road.

    The fire was knocked down quickly, but firefighters remained on-scene for most of the morning, said Tetanish.

    He said none of the employees were on site and no one was injured.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

