Fire damages craft beer and cider production facility in Three Mile Plains, N.S.
An industrial fire has damaged a production facility for craft beer and cider in Three Mile Plains, N.S.
Chief Brett Tetanish of the Brooklyn Fire Department said the fire started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on the Windsor back road.
The fire was knocked down quickly, but firefighters remained on-scene for most of the morning, said Tetanish.
He said none of the employees were on site and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta family of 6 missing, vehicle found in Calgary: RCMP
Rimbey RCMP are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing family.
How will Liberals pay for billions in promised spending, loans? Freeland won't say if wealth taxes coming
While selectively rolling out elements targeting millennials and Generation Z, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland won't say whether next week's federal budget could include higher taxes for corporate Canada or major grocers.
Parents of Michigan school shooter each sentenced to at least 10 years in prison
A judge sentenced the parents of a Michigan school shooter to at least 10 years in prison Tuesday for failing to take steps that could have prevented a 'runaway train' — the killing of four students in 2021.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Super Trudeau's pre-budget tour is about saving himself
Over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has embarked on a one-party election campaign in the lead-up to next week's budget. But former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues the only thing people will remember from this budget is the number: how big a deficit it's going to leave.
Toddler, 2 other children left unsupervised in Pickering, Ont. parking lot for 4 hours while moms went to casino: police
Two women are facing charges after leaving three young children unsupervised in a parking lot for hours while they went to a casino in Pickering on Monday, Durham Regional Police say.
Woman shoots interstate drivers, says God told her to because of the eclipse, Florida police say
A woman checked out of a Florida hotel and told staff that she was going on a God-directed shooting spree because of the solar eclipse, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Food critic leaves $3,000 tip at Toronto restaurant
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee dropped a $3,000 tip at a Toronto restaurant over the weekend, but it’s the 'Keith Lee Effect' that leaves a lasting impact.
Arizona can enforce an 1864 law criminalizing nearly all abortions, court says
The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state can enforce its long-dormant law criminalizing all abortions except when a mother's life is at stake.
Is it safe to eat eggs, dairy during the latest bird flu outbreak?
The rapid spread of bird flu has some states warning against preparing eggs in any style where the yolks are runny. Should Canadians be concerned about what they eat?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
State of emergency declaration, cloudy weather 'hampered' attendance at Niagara Falls eclipse viewing: mayor
The mayor of Niagara Falls says two things stood in the way of the expected one million people gathering in the city to watch the eclipse Monday: bad weather and a state of emergency declared by the region.
-
Toddler, 2 other children left unsupervised in Pickering, Ont. parking lot for 4 hours while moms went to casino: police
Two women are facing charges after leaving three young children unsupervised in a parking lot for hours while they went to a casino in Pickering on Monday, Durham Regional Police say.
-
Food critic leaves $3,000 tip at Toronto restaurant
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee dropped a $3,000 tip at a Toronto restaurant over the weekend, but it’s the 'Keith Lee Effect' that leaves a lasting impact.
Calgary
-
Calgary man's remains found near Tsuut’ina First Nation
A Calgary man has been identified as the victim whose remains were found after a fire in Rocky View County last week, near the Tsuut’ina First Nation.
-
Calgary man convicted of killing his wife in hit-and-run given lesser sentence
The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed the main parts of an appeal from a Calgary man who killed his wife in 2020, but substituted his second-degree murder conviction for the lesser offence of manslaughter.
-
Alberta family of 6 missing, vehicle found in Calgary: RCMP
Rimbey RCMP are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing family.
Edmonton
-
Alberta family of 6 missing, vehicle found in Calgary: RCMP
Rimbey RCMP are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing family.
-
Connor McDavid is day to day with injury and could miss the Oilers' next game against Vegas
Connor McDavid is day to day with a lower-body injury, and the Edmonton captain could miss the Oilers’ next game against defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas.
-
2 dead after daylight shooting in south Edmonton residential neighbourhood
Police are investigating a shooting in south Edmonton over the noon hour on Monday.
Montreal
-
Police investigating suspicious death of woman in her 20s south of Montreal
A woman in her 20s was found dead in an apartment building on Montreal's South Shore Tuesday afternoon, according to Quebec provincial police.
-
Here are the 11 streets Montreal is making car-free this summer
This summer, 11 streets in Montreal will be transformed into pedestrian-only arteries.
-
It's up to parents to limit kids' screen time, says Legault
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling on parents to 'cooperate' in 'limiting' young people's screen time.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor shares message of gratitude from husband and father of Barrhaven murder victims
Dhanushka Wickramasinghe plans to stay in Ottawa and is committed to serving the community after his wife, four children and a family friend were killed in his Barrhaven home last month, according to Ottawa's mayor.
-
What to do with your solar eclipse glasses
What can you do with your solar eclipse glasses now that the eclipse has passed? You can hold onto them as a keepsake of the event, but several organizations are also collecting them so that they can be donated to others for a future eclipse.
-
What is Mercury retrograde and how does it affect you?
The optical illusion of the planet Mercury appearing to move backwards gets blamed for accidents and miscommunications, but scientists note there is no evidence Mercury retrograde has any effect on us at all.
London
-
Pedestrian struck by semi truck in Huron County
A pedestrian was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a crash in Huron County. According to OPP, a person was struck by a semi truck on Highway 21, south of Bayfield.
-
Local man embarks on 30-hour eight ball marathon to fundraise for ALS
Ty Cross loves to play pool. So much so he’s going to spend more than 30 consecutive hours with a pool cue in hand next month.
-
Severed gas line being repaired in northeast London
Emergency crews are on scene of a severed gas line in northeast London. According to London fire, people in the area of Pall Mall Street and William Street are being evacuated.
Barrie
-
Boxing trainer faces 52 charges in historical sexual assault investigation
Longtime boxing trainer, Ajaz Khan of Wasaga Beach, is facing 52 criminal charges as part of an historical sexual assault investigation by Peel Regional Police.
-
Thief steals wallet from car parked inside garage, racks up credit card purchases
Police in Penetanguishene are urging residents to lock up their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight after a daytime theft from a car.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who frequents Simcoe County
A man known to frequent Barrie, Midland and Collingwood is wanted by police.
Northern Ontario
-
Alberta family of 6 missing, vehicle found in Calgary: RCMP
Rimbey RCMP are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing family.
-
Elliot Lake city councillors frustrated after latest arena update
Elliot Lake city councillors appeared to be visibly frustrated on Monday night during a progress update on the Centennial Arena, which has been shuttered since the fall.
-
Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with alleged sexual offences involving teenage boys
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association faces several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
Kitchener
-
Driver takes off after crash on Highway 85: Police
Waterloo regional police say a black sedan and a transport truck collided around 7:50 a.m. The driver of the sedan left before police arrived.
-
Man charged with arson after fire at Cambridge Food Bank
A man has been charged with arson after a fire at the Cambridge Food Bank that damaged condenser units for the organization’s walk-in fridge and freezer.
-
New $144 million rec complex in Kitchener approved
Kitchener City Council has given their stamp of approval for a new $144 million recreation complex.
Windsor
-
Five suspects sought after possible shots fired on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police are hoping to identify five suspects following a report of possible gunshots from a vehicle in east Windsor.
-
Recognize them? Police seek 11 theft suspects
Windsor police are cracking down on retail thefts.
-
Family upset after dog dies at vet's office
A LaSalle family is grieving the loss of their beloved dog after an error at the vet resulted in its death.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed pharmaceutical plant near Bird’s Hill Provincial Park causing concern from residents
Residents who live near Bird’s Hill Park are opposing a proposed pharmaceutical plant to be constructed near the provincial park’s entrance.
-
Arson suspected in fire at historic Manitoba movie theatre, police seek info
A historic former theatre in northern Manitoba has been hit by fire.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shooting death
Winnipeg police are investigating the shooting death of a 46-year-old man Tuesday morning.
Regina
-
Construction of new urgent care centre in Regina completed
Construction of Regina’s new urgent care centre (UCC) is now complete with staff recruitment, equipment installation and testing now underway in the facility on Albert Street.
-
Man arrested following alleged shooting in Estevan Monday night
Police in Estevan say a male suspect is now in custody following a shooting incident in the city Monday night.
-
Regina's Saturday Farmers' Market moving to new location
The Regina Farmers' Market will be moving to the REAL District on Saturdays starting in May to make way for downtown construction.
Saskatoon
-
Traffic restricted on College Drive at Wiggins Avenue following a collision
Saskatoon police blocked roads on College Drive and Wiggins Avenue North after a motor vehicle collision Tuesday morning.
-
Saskatoon launches early street sweeping as spring takes hold
With most of the snow melted and spring officially here, the City of Saskatoon has deployed its street sweepers to tackle the accumulated dirt and debris left behind on busy roads.
-
Sask. man faces charges after teen boy stabbed multiple times
A 24-year-old Sask. man was arrested and charged after a teen boy was found suffering from multiple stab wounds on Monday.
Vancouver
-
New animal triage centre opens in Prince George to support BC SPCA's massive intake of cats
A new animal triage centre has been set up in Prince George to support an historic rescue operation by the BC SPCA.
-
Eligible low-income renters to get one-time $430 benefit, B.C. government announces
Low-income B.C. seniors and families already enrolled in one of two rental support programs will soon receive a one-time benefit, the province announced Tuesday.
-
Police watchdog investigating after man seriously injured during arrest in Courtenay, B.C.
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man was seriously injured while being arrested by members of the RCMP's emergency response team on Vancouver Island.
Vancouver Island
-
Police watchdog investigating after man seriously injured during arrest in Courtenay, B.C.
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man was seriously injured while being arrested by members of the RCMP's emergency response team on Vancouver Island.
-
Eligible low-income renters to get one-time $430 benefit, B.C. government announces
Low-income B.C. seniors and families already enrolled in one of two rental support programs will soon receive a one-time benefit, the province announced Tuesday.
-
Trapped B.C. orca calf's skin whitening, no sign of emaciation: Fisheries Department
The skin of a young killer whale trapped in a Vancouver Island lagoon is turning white due to the low salinity of the water, but the Fisheries Department says the calf is active and isn't showing signs of emaciation.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.