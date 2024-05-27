Fire destroys home in Kentville, N.S.

A Sunday night fire has destroyed a home in Kentville, N.S.

Kentville Fire Chief Scott Hamilton told CTV Atlantic multiple crews were called to the scene on Sherry Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

The home was divided into two residential units, with the majority of the fire found in a kitchen.

Hamilton says the tenants got out of the home uninjured and one firefighter was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The home is described as “a complete loss.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

