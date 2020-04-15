HALIFAX -- More than 40 people have been temporarily displaced by a fire Wednesday afternoon in a four-storey apartment building in Oromocto, N.B.

The fire on Onondaga Street was reported shortly after three o'clock.

Firefighters say the fire was confined to one section of the top two storeys of the building, but there was some smoke in other areas.

Most tenants should be allowed home in a day or two.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers have assisted 24 tenants with emergency lodging, purchases, and some other basics.

The other tenants made their own arrangements.