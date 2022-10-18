First-in-Canada radiation cancer treatment technology arrives at Halifax hospital

Nova Scotia Health says it has acquired a new machine that provides radiation cancer treatment and is the first of its kind in Canada.

The announcement was made Monday in Halifax by Nova Scotia Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson.

The Ethos Therapy system has been installed at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre. It combines artificial intelligence with adaptive therapy, which is said to result in shorter treatment times for patients.

“Not only can Ethos improve the way Nova Scotians receive cancer care, but the research behind it has global weight,” said Thompson in a news release. “As many health professionals are drawn to state-of-the-art technology, systems like Ethos help with our recruitment efforts.”

Karen Oldfield, the interim president and CEO of Nova Scotia Health, says a new medical physicist has been recruited because of Ethos.

The newly-acquired machine was made possible by $8 million in QEII Foundation donations, $12 million in funding from the Nova Scotia government and a “significant” contribution from Varian Medical Systems, which makes the Ethos therapy system.

“World-leading innovation is exciting, but the real impact is on Nova Scotians, who will have access to life-changing care that isn’t offered anywhere else in Canada. This initiative is made possible thanks to donor support,” said Susan Mullin, president and CEO of the QEII Foundation.

The machine is not yet approved by Health Canada so, for now, it will only be used in clinical trials, which are set to get underway later this month.

Recruitment is underway for the first research study, which will include 30 patients focused on breast, liver, and lung cancers. The second study will focus on head and neck cancers.