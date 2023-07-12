First Nation Elder hosts Wabanaki Tree Spirit tours
Wabanaki Tree Spirit tours are rooted in Indigenous tradition and knowledge.
"Once we get inside the trees, then I talk about the trees and the history of O'Dell Park,” said Cecelia Brooks, who operates the Wabanaki Tree Spirit tours with her son.
“Then we'll look at some plants that are always here, which are the hemlocks, and then we'll walk down the hill and see what's popping up,” she says as she meanders through the brush of the forest floor, pointing out plants.
A St. Mary’s First Nation Elder, Cecelia Brooks has a degree in chemistry, plus a passion for traditional plants used in ceremony and medicine.
"Having the background in knowledge is really helpful for that,” Brooks said.
“Also, helping to explain the usages of the plants and why they work they way that they work,” she said.
The walking tour covers a wide range of local knowledge.
"We go through and see what's in season and the various uses,” Brooks said.
“But, then we also talk about the creation story of the Wolastoq, and one of the things that is really important to us is that they understand what the treaty relationship is," she said.
For Brooks, she says it's all about bridging a wide gap between general foraging knowledge and Indigenous traditions.
"I was spending a lot of time in boardrooms talking to a lot of people in government who should know our history and culture, and having to educate them because they were obviously not aware,” Brooks said.
The tours are done by appointment booking through their website.
