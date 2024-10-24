First tiny home community in Nova Scotia will start welcoming residents next month

Nova Scotia’s first tiny home community in Lower Sackville will start welcoming its new residents the first week of November.

The community will provide housing for up to 70 people in 60 single and double-occupancy units.

Each unit is fully furnished, with a private washroom with a shower, and a kitchen with a fridge, microwave, cooktop and other small appliances.

The province – which partnered with the Halifax Regional Municipality, United Way Halifax, The Shaw Group and Dexter Construction to build the community – says fully accessible units are also available.

“Homelessness is a complex issue, and no single organization can solve it alone," said Brendan Maguire, minister of Community Services, in a news release Thursday.

“The tiny home community in Lower Sackville shows what’s possible when government, the private sector and not-for-profit partners collaborate on innovative solutions to get people housed and on the path to permanent stability.”

A tiny homes community in Lower Sackville, N.S., is pictured. (Source: Hafsa Arif/CTV News Atlantic)

Currently, 26 single-occupancy and four double-occupancy units are available, providing housing for up to 34 people. Another 29 units will be completed in December, housing another 35 people.

Utilities – including electricity, water and internet – bedding and towels are included. Residents also have access to shared computers, office and laundry facilities.

The unit are owned by United Way Halifax, which will co-ordinate amenities and is responsible for maintenance and property management.

The Atlantic Community Shelters Society provides wraparound supports, including:

counselling

job search supports and referrals

life skills training

The province says rent is capped at 30 per cent of a tenant’s income, which could include employment earnings or support from government programs such as employment insurance, income assistance and disability supports.

In the fall of 2023, the province provided $9.4 million for construction costs and says it will spend $935,000 for annual operating costs.

