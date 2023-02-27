Fisheries Department scrambled to claw back 'ill-timed' lobster tweet during Fiona: documents
Some people can't see the forest for the trees. Others can't see the hurricane for the lobsters.
On Sept. 24, around 9 a.m. Atlantic time, a few hours after Hurricane Fiona had slowed slightly into a post-tropical cyclone and slammed into Nova Scotia, the federal Fisheries Department issued two preplanned posts on Twitter and Facebook.
The first urged everyone to avoid the coastline and stay safe. The second warned them off helping themselves to wayward lobsters.
"As well, if you find lobsters washed up on the shore after the storm, remember it is illegal to harvest them," it read. "Simply leave them there."
It had been discussed by more than a dozen people via email over a 24-hour period and officially approved by at least seven directors and managers in Atlantic Canada, according to documents released to The Canadian Press through access-to-information legislation.
Only one of them warned that the tweet might land badly, but ultimately he approved it.
"Should we consider the potential circumstances that may be present at the time," he asked.
"It's accurate but if the storm ends up being (the) magnitude some are anticipating, potentially with emergency measures in place, I feel it may be perceived as tone deaf," he wrote, adding that roads might be washed out and people forced to evacuate their communities.
Another conservation official concurred -- though it was she who first brought up the idea of tweeting information about the lobsters, saying it was a suggestion from her "team."
Despite the misgivings, the tweet and Facebook posts were still approved with some minor changes, including taking out a reference to washed up lobster being a "common occurrence" and replacing the hashtag ".leavethemthere" with the phrase "simply leave them there."
The warning turned out to be prophetic.
As the tweet landed, residents in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, were bracing against winds that howled as strong as 177 km/h, taking out power lines, and roofs, destroying beaches and wrecking livelihoods as fishing boats and harbours were torn apart.
Three people were killed, two of them swept out to sea by storm surges.
The focus on lobsters while people were losing their homes, livelihoods, and even their lives, was not well received. The office of Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray demanded it be deleted.
"Can we please pull this tweet ASAP," emailed Erik Nosaluk, Murray's communications coordinator. "It's horribly tone deaf."
By the time Nosaluk wrote, the departmental communications team was well aware of the backlash, mostly on social media, and were scrambling to delete the post and replace it.
The posts were deleted 4.5 hours after they were published. An apology was posted a few hours after that, though it again took multiple people and three drafts before the replacement post included an apology.
Days later the department was still tracking criticism, including someone who turned it into a TikTok video that had garnered more than 115,000 likes in just a few days.
One official seemed frustrated by the lack of ability to stop some of the conversation, noting so many people had taken screen shots and turned it into memes.
The department says in the documents that normally tweets and other social media posts undergo even more vigorous discussion and approvals than this one.
But the suggestion for this tweet came up late in the week, through what they call an "ad hoc" process that "didn't benefit from a day-of check for appropriateness."
The department also said in the documents it has updated its procedures to prevent it from happening again.
When asked for more detail on what those updates were, Nosaluk didn't provide more information.
"Hurricane Fiona was devastating for people in Eastern Canada and we're still focused on helping them recover and rebuild," he said Monday. "The tweet was a mistake and was taken down. The department apologized and has adjusted its approvals process."
The law prohibiting harvesting of lobsters on shore carries a fine of up to $100,000. In previous storms, fisheries officials have said while it is unlikely many lobsters that wash ashore will make their way back to the ocean, it is still illegal to take them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China says TikTok ban reflects U.S. insecurities
U.S. government bans on Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok reveal Washington's own insecurities and are an abuse of state power, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.
Trudeau denies report that Liberals told to drop candidate Han Dong over China ties
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied a media report from last week saying his office had been warned by Canada's spy agency to drop a Liberal candidate, who is now a member of Parliament, because he had Beijing's support.
Key sleep behaviours that could improve life expectancy identified by researchers
Research being presented at an annual event hosted by the American College of Cardiology has revealed five essential sleep habits that have shown to improve longevity in some individuals.
WestJet customers offered 7.5-hour bus ride to destination after flight cancelled
WestJet customers say they were rebooked on a seven-and-a-half-hour bus trip from Calgary to Regina after their afternoon flight was cancelled Sunday.
Rupert Murdoch testified Fox News hosts endorsed idea that Biden stole election
Fox Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged under oath that some Fox hosts 'endorsed' the notion that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen, according to a court filing unsealed Monday.
Ever done a borg? Warnings about the 'dangerous and excessive' drinking trend
The borg is a drinking trend that has apparently swept college campuses and TikTok feeds, but substance use experts are calling it "dangerous and excessive."
Dilbert's demise no surprise to followers of both the comic and creator Scott Adams
The comic strip Dilbert disappeared with lightning speed following racist remarks by creator Scott Adams, but it shouldn't come as a shock to anyone who has followed them both. Adams, who is white, was an outspoken presence on social media long before describing Black people as a 'hate group' on YouTube and, to some, Dilbert had strayed from its roots as a chronicler of office culture.
Economist calls 'no landing' recession scenario possible only 'in fantasy land'
There's a new buzzword circulating amidst recession fears. It's called a 'no landing' scenario, but one economist says it's so unlikely that if it happens, economists might throw away their text books.
5 things to know for Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a report saying he was warned by CSIS to drop a Liberal Party candidate due to ties with China, Canada's TikTok ban on government-issued devices may be a sign of more to come, and a look at what led to the demise of once-beloved comic strip Dilbert. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Toronto
-
School bus cancellations Tuesday after Ontario gets hit with snowstorm
A winter storm in southern Ontario has led to school bus cancellations on Tuesday.
-
Southern Ontario storm tapers off with some regions still under winter weather advisory
The sudden arrival of heavy snow and freezing rain that showered southern Ontario on Monday will taper off this morning, according to the national weather agency.
-
Ontario student told she'd lose $4,000 after mistake made on flight booking
An Ontario student who was attempting to book two round-trip international airline tickets was told an error she made while booking the flights could cost her $4,000.
Calgary
-
Alberta set to deliver final budget before expected provincial election in May
It’s budget day in Alberta — the last before an expected provincial election in May.
-
Calgary mayor wants anti-drag protesters to face consequences for hateful messaging
Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she will 'unpack' the reasons why enforcement teams and the Crown feel the street harassment bylaw along with others are not strong enough to charge demonstrators who spread vile lies and hatred in public.
-
AHS no longer in crisis, provincial government says, but there's still work to be done
Monday afternoon, Premier Danielle Smith said Alberta Health Services is not in crisis. That is a complete about-face from what she said only three months ago when she fired the AHS board and appointed Dr. John Cowell as sole administrator.
Montreal
-
Quebec bans TikTok on government mobile devices
Quebec is following in the footsteps of the federal government and is banning the installation and use of the TikTok app on government mobile devices as of Tuesday.
-
Quebec to continue takeover of Montreal care homes investigated for abuse
The Quebec government is extending the provisional administration of private residential and long-term care centers (CHSLDs) Les Floralies-de-Lasalle and Les Floralies-de-Lachine, located in southwest Montreal. An investigation report commissioned by the Health Ministry revealed last fall that "abuse in all its forms" had taken place within the two CHSLDs, located in the boroughs of LaSalle and Lachine.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal weather: More winter on the way
March 1 may be the start of meteorological spring, but more wintry weather is coming this week across southwestern Quebec. A Colorado low moving into central Canada and southwestern Quebec is expected to bring snow on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta set to deliver final budget before expected provincial election in May
It’s budget day in Alberta — the last before an expected provincial election in May.
-
Alberta splits wildlife management into hunting, fishing and everything else
Alberta's United Conservative Party government has moved on a proposal to split wildlife management responsibilities in the province, creating a new department of hunting and fishing in the Forestry, Parks and Tourism Ministry.
-
Residents evacuated from Garneau condo tower due to persistent heating issues
A Garneau-area condo building has been struggling with heating issues, leaving residents to find another place to stay as the complex was evacuated.
Northern Ontario
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
-
‘I remember never getting a pulse,’ says off-duty ER doctor who tried to save Renee Sweeney
An off-duty emergency room doctor testified Monday that she tried to help Renee Sweeney, but it was already too late by the time she arrived.
-
Police locate person in their 40s deceased after snowmobile crash
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snow machine crash which occurred Saturday morning north of North Bay.
London
-
Buses cancelled, chance of more freezing rain
Inclement weather has cancelled hundreds of school bus routes across the London-Middlesex region and Huron-Perth. Freezing drizzle is still forecast for the area Tuesday morning as well as some fog patches.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Watch cars slide as overnight freeze turns local roads into ice rinks
The latest storm to pass through southwestern Ontario brought a nasty mix of snow and freezing rain on Monday night. The wintery weather left treacherous driving conditions in its wake.
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour makes court appearance
A Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour made a court appearance Monday.
-
Winnipeg newspaper drops Dilbert comic over creator's race remarks
A Winnipeg newspaper has dropped the popular Dilbert comic strip over recent comments made by the comic's creator Scott Adams.
-
'A big deal for St. Vital': bridge project set to begin this week
Drivers in St. Vital should be prepared for some long-term traffic delays, as a construction project bringing pedestrian and cyclist improvements to the community is set to begin this week.
Ottawa
-
Some school buses cancelled in Ottawa region due to snowfall
Some school buses have been cancelled in eastern Ontario on Tuesday due to snowfall overnight, but school buses in the city of Ottawa are still running.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Snowfall begins in Ottawa with 15 cm expected
Ottawa residents are waking up to falling snow on Tuesday morning, part of a significant snowfall expected to continue throughout the day.
-
Ottawa Police Services Board approves $401M budget for 2023
The Ottawa Police Services Board has approved a $401 million budget for 2023. The police budget is increasing by $15.2 million this year. Police say more than 80 per cent of that increase will go solely to maintaining services.
Saskatoon
-
Trial begins for Saskatoon man accused of first-degree murder
Emotions ran high in the King’s Bench courtroom on Monday as the brother of Ally Moosehunter described finding his sister’s dead body.
-
Sask. liquor store permit auction: 10 highest and lowest bids
With the auction of 35 SLGA retail permits now complete, it's now possible to see which locations netted the Saskatchewan government the most money.
-
Saskatoon police say a 71-year-old woman was threatened with a gun and assaulted
A man tried to force his way into a 71-year-old woman's vehicle and threatened her at gunpoint, according to Saskatoon police.
Vancouver
-
Police investigating vandalism at Kits Beach Park playground and pool
Vancouver Park Board staff spent Monday morning repairing damaged swing sets at Kits Beach Park after an inexplicable act of vandalism over the weekend.
-
Vancouver mayor admits proposed 9.7% property tax increase 'sucks'
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim revealed he has a list of five things he wants to achieve while in the city’s top job, and then his time is up.
-
B.C. man delivers medical supplies from local sports teams, Fraser Health, surgeon to Ukraine
Among the billions of dollars in aid pouring into Ukraine are desperately needed medical supplies donated from B.C. companies, individuals and a health authority – hand-delivered by a Coquitlam man on behalf of a Canadian charity.
Regina
-
WestJet passengers bussed to Regina after flight cancellation
What was supposed to be a quick one-hour flight from Calgary to Regina turned into an eight-hour bus ride Sunday night.
-
Sask. liquor store permit auctions raise more than $45M
The online government auction for Saskatchewan liquor store permits ended with $45 million in bids, with 35 permits sold as the government prepares to close its remaining stores within two weeks.
-
Key sleep behaviours that could improve life expectancy identified by researchers
Research being presented at an annual event hosted by the American College of Cardiology has revealed five essential sleep habits that have shown to improve longevity in some individuals.
Vancouver Island
-
Bus routes cancelled or altered in Greater Victoria due to snow
BC Transit and the Sooke School District are warning commuters of cancellations or alterations to bus routes on Monday due to snowy road conditions.
-
Oak Bay school new home to charity that grows vegetables for food banks
A Vancouver Island-based charity that grows fresh vegetables hydroponically for food-share programs has secured an indoors space at Glenlyon Norfolk Junior School.
-
B.C. promises $11M boost for employee rights enforcement
B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains announced $11.9 million in new money for the Employment Standards Branch, the agency tasked with upholding the province's employment laws, over the next three years.