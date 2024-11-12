Five arrested, loaded long gun seized after break and enter at P.E.I. home: RCMP

Five people have been arrested after allegedly breaking into a house in St. Georges, P.E.I.

Kings District RCMP responded to the house around 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

When police arrived, officers found and arrested five people for break and enter, according to an RCMP news release.

Police also seized a loaded long gun and used a drone to search the area to determine there were no others involved.

Two of the accused, Derek James Buote and Holly Anne Hull, were held in custody for a remand hearing on Tuesday.

Buote has been charged with:

break and enter into a dwelling house

possession of stolen property obtained by crime

breach of probation

Hull has been charged with:

break and enter into a dwelling house

possession of stolen property obtained by crime

unsafe storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

Police say the other three people are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

For more Prince Edward Island news, visit our dedicated provincial page.