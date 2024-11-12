ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Five arrested, loaded long gun seized after break and enter at P.E.I. home: RCMP

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Five people have been arrested after allegedly breaking into a house in St. Georges, P.E.I.

    Kings District RCMP responded to the house around 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

    When police arrived, officers found and arrested five people for break and enter, according to an RCMP news release.

    Police also seized a loaded long gun and used a drone to search the area to determine there were no others involved.

    Two of the accused, Derek James Buote and Holly Anne Hull, were held in custody for a remand hearing on Tuesday.

    Buote has been charged with:

    • break and enter into a dwelling house
    • possession of stolen property obtained by crime
    • breach of probation

    Hull has been charged with:

    • break and enter into a dwelling house
    • possession of stolen property obtained by crime
    • unsafe storage of a firearm
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm

    Police say the other three people are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

    For more Prince Edward Island news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study

    Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News