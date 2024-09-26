Five Halifax mayoral candidates field questions at event

Five of the 16 candidates running for mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) fielded questions at an event hosted by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning.

Chamber president and CEO Patrick Sullivan led the conversation, billed as “Meet your Mayoral Candidates,” and acted as moderator.

HRM councillors Pam Lovelace and Waye Mason, former Halifax MP Andy Fillmore, retired police officer Jim Hoskins, and political newcomer and auto mechanic Nolan Greenough participated in the event.

The candidates answered questions about topics ranging from economic policies relating to commercial and residential property taxes, to affordability issues, to housing and transportation.

More than 100 people attended the event at the Westin to hear the five candidates give their answers.

The chamber says it surveyed its members to determine which of the 16 candidates would participate in the event.

“We asked our members who they wanted to hear from and what they wanted to ask the candidates,” explained the chamber in a news release.

“We then invited the top five candidates—the amount we are able to accommodate on stage—from the survey who were available to speak at the event.”

Mike Savage announced in February that, after serving as the mayor of HRM for 12 years, he would not be re-offering.

HRM residents will head to the polls on Oct. 19. There will be advanced in-person polling on Oct. 12 and 15.

The municipality says residents should receive their voter information letters early next month.

More to come…

