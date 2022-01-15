Five people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital on P.E.I

Health officials on Prince Edward Island said Saturday that five people are currently in hospital and being treated for COVID-19.

The province said two individuals are hospitalized for other reasons and have a diagnosis of COVID-19.

There is no one currently in intensive care.

309 NEW CASES, 222 RECOVERIES REPORTED

Prince Edward Island announced 309 new cases of COVID-19 and 222 new recoveries in PEI on Saturday.

Health officials said the new cases are still under investigation.

According to the province, there are 2,081 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. There have been 4,170 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

“Approximately 25% of our new cases are related to community spread which means there is no known origin of infection for the positive cases, such as travel or being a close contact,” said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison in a news release.

“It is important that anyone who tests positive or is identified as a close contact follow the required isolation and testing protocols, respectively. All Islanders should do everything possible to slow the spread of COVID-19, including keeping our circle of contacts as small as possible, getting vaccinated, including a booster dose (when eligible), wearing a mask and staying home when not feeling well.”

UPDATE ON OUTBREAKS, TESTING

Health officials reported an outbreak at St. Eleanor’s House on Saturday. The province said two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.

Update on previously announced outbreaks across Prince Edward Island:

Atlantic Baptist Long Term Care Facility - three new cases of COVID-19 to report (total 19 residents)

Garden Home Long Term Care Facility - no new cases to report (total 13 residents)

Miscouche Villa Community Care Facility - one new case to report (total 9 residents)

Early Learning and Child Care Centres- no new cases to report

Shelters and Outreach Services - one new case to report (total 10 cases)

Provincial Correctional Centre - no new cases to report

The province said testing is currently ongoing and containment measures are in place at all facilities with outbreaks. In addition, there are numerous other outbreaks in workplaces across the province.

In order to preserve the limited capacity of Health PEI testing clinics, until further notice, testing will continue to be limited to the following:

Symptomatic individuals

Close contacts of positive cases

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive at a point-of-entry

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate until they are able to be tested and continue to isolate after being tested until a negative result is received.

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not require testing (unless in one of the above categories). Those who are presenting for testing related to travel (for example: day 4 tests) will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests, two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Wednesday, Jan. 12, 95.9 per cent of eligible Island residents age 12 years and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 92.6 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses.

The province said 56.1 per cent of children age 5-11 years have received their first dose.