Five-year-old Moncton, N.B., boy mourned in hockey pre-game ceremony
The Saturday morning hockey game is a weekly tradition for millions of Canadians.
But one game in Moncton was different.
Before the puck dropped, people attending held a moment of silence for Tate Hughes, a five-year-old who died suddenly on Tuesday.
Tate’s team, the U-7 Blue Jays, and his older brother’s team, the U-11 Hawks, stood together on the blue line, united in their grief.
It was an emotional moment for hundreds in attendance at the Superior Propane Centre.
Moncton Minor Hockey Association Executive Director Shaun Abbass said everyone at the arena was having a hard time holding back their emotions.
Tate Hughes is pictured here. (Courtesy: Fergusons Funeral Home)
“I don’t handle these things well myself. I had a hard time keeping it together, when the kids came out — another difficult time for me and I’m sure everyone else in the rink,” said Abbass.
Neighbour and Hughes family friend Lindsey Steeves was touched by the pre-game ceremony.
“It kind of just showed how the hockey community is able to come together for Tate and his memory and support the family,” said Steeves.
Tate’s cause of death is unknown, but the impact he had on those around him in his short life could easily be seen at the arena.
His coach Jeremy Nash said he loved being around his big brother’s team.
“He followed them around everywhere. They were his family just the same as his family was. They took him in. He would give high fives. He was like their little mascot, their little buddy,” said Nash.
Nash, whose son and daughter play on the team, said Saturday’s practice without Tate was emotional for all the kids.
“We handed out our stickers and we taped all of our sticks blue for Tate. We told them that Tate loved his team. He loved his teammates, and we just told them that today was a day to just go out and have fun playing hockey,” said Nash.
Hockey associations from all across the province have reached out to show their support and to raise money for the family.
“The response has been unbelievable right across the province. Teams from Edmundston, Hampton, Saint John doing 50/50 draws. It’s a real humbling experience,” said Abbass. “As soon as the news broke we started getting calls from all over, from people that don’t know him. Really, it’s just one of those things that pulls at everybody.”
According to his obituary, Tate was a little ray of sunshine who took great pride in being everyone’s “little dude.”
Visitation is scheduled Monday, with a private family burial to be held later.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support the Hughes family during this extremely difficult time.
As of Saturday evening, over $50,000 of the $10,000 goal had been reached.
