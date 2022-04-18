Five years later the family of a missing Cape Breton woman looks for answers

Since April 2017, Easter weekend has not been the same for John Hutchinson and Darlene McDonald.

It's a reminder of the last time they saw their sister.

“My heart is broken,” said McDonald. “My sister and I had our differences, but she's my twin sister and I loved her and I just want to know what happened to her.”

ATV riders found Debbie Hutchinson's burnt-out car in a wooded area not far from her home.

There were extensive searches, by land, and air in the weeks that followed. But since then, there have been few, if any developments.

Hutchinson says Debbie's dog was left behind along with groceries on the kitchen table.

“She would never leave that dog in the house. That dog was her life, he went everywhere with her,” said Hutchinson. “If she went in the car, the dog went in the car. So whatever happened to her in that house happened to her real quick.”

Hutchinson says police have security video of Debbie's car driving through Cossitt Heights towards the area where it was found, but the video has never been released publicly.

“That's one thing that bothers me,” said McDonald. “There was somebody in that vehicle with her on that camera and for some reason they can't enhance it to see who it is.”

Police said while the circumstances surrounding Debbie's disappearance are suspicious, there is nothing specific to indicate foul play.

The family says there has been no new activity in her bank account. They’ve felt from the beginning that something isn't right.

“You don't just burn your car and walk away. It doesn't happen like that,” said McDonald.

Police continue to investigate the case.

As time passes, the pain of not knowing doesn't get easier for the family.

“Let’s get this done,” said Hutchinson. “There's no doubt that she's probably deceased now, but give us some closure.”