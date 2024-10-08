Flu, COVID-19 vaccines available for New Brunswickers next week

COVID-19 and flu vaccines will be available for people aged six months and older in New Brunswick beginning Oct. 15.

Appointments can be booked online or by contacting a participating community pharmacy; however, Public Health says not all pharmacies are using the online booking system.

“As we enter the respiratory illness season, we are reminding New Brunswickers of the importance of staying up to date on their vaccinations,” said Dr. Yves Léger, New Brunswick's acting chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“The COVID-19 and influenza vaccines will help reduce the risk of severe illness this fall and winter. We are encouraging New Brunswickers to get these vaccines during the same appointment, as it is both safe and convenient.”

Although everyone is encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza, the province says they recommend those who are at high risk of complications from these infections get both vaccines.

COVID-19

The updated COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by Health Canada and targets the currently circulating KP.2 subvariant of Omicron.

The COVID-19 vaccine is strongly recommended for:

people aged 65 and older

people who live in a long-term care facility and other congregate settings

people with underlying medical conditions that place them at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

people who are pregnant

people in or from First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities

people who provide essential community services

Flu vaccination for kids

A nasal influenza vaccine for children aged two to 17 is being offered again this year for those who have a fear of needles and may be hesitant to receive the traditional needle-based flu shot.

To determine if a child is eligible for "FluMist," parents or guardians should contact their primary care providers, local public health office or community pharmacy.

Pneumococcal illness

New Brunswick's acting chief medical officer of health says people aged 65 and older should consider getting the pneumococcal vaccine if they have not already done so.

The single-dose vaccine prevents many types of pneumococcal illnesses, including:

ear and sinus infections

pneumonia

bloodstream infections

The provincial news release says pneumococcal infections are one of the leading causes of illness, hospitalization and death worldwide.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.