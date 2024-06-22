Food Depot Alimentaire receives $2 million to help feed New Brunswick students
New Brunswick awarded a $2 million contract to Food Depot Alimentaire for the purchase and distribution of healthy food in 135 schools around the province during the current school year.
“In 2020, we promised to ensure all students in New Brunswick have access to healthy food at school,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Bill Hogan in a news release on Friday.
“We made good on that promise in the 2023-24 school year and are grateful for our partnership with Food Depot Alimentaire and other community partners to make this possible. We will once again be investing $2 million this coming school year to ensure students can continue to access healthy foods at school.”
The contract was awarded under the New Brunswick First Procurement Strategy and Action Plan, which aims to support local businesses and reduce barriers to obtaining government contracts.
“We are extremely proud to work in partnership with the provincial government and others, like the Breakfast Club of Canada, to help support healthy foods in schools across the province,” said Food Depot Alimentaire executive director Stephane Sirois.
“These partnerships allow us to deliver food to 135 schools who provide healthy food to over 45,000 students every month. Our vision is to live in a hunger-free New Brunswick, and helping students eat healthy is a big step towards achieving that vision.”
