Food lovers in Moncton to enjoy fourth annual taco week

MONCTON -

Taco lovers in the Moncton-area will have the chance to indulge and enjoy one of their favourite dishes as the fourth annual Moncton Taco Week officially kicked off Wednesday.

The annual food fest started in 2019, and while it's fun for people like event organizer Jared Betts, it’s also been a big help to the restaurant industry during the pandemic.

"I didn't realize for the past four years what I've been doing. I'm just one taco boy with one taco dream and then it just became so much bigger and it's been helping restaurants that were about to close. Now, they are getting full with people eating tacos and its setting things off with a boom," explained Betts.

The City of Moncton also has burger and poutine festivals, but the owner of the Euston Park Social beer garden says there's something special about these tasty treats.

"Looking at tacos, you just have so much more variety in terms of proteins, or vegetables. There's less of a standard box to put it in so to speak, so it's much more fun when we do taco week," says beer garden owner Gene Cormier.

Even restaurants that don't traditionally have tacos on the menu are joining the festivities. One restaurant owner says the cooks in their kitchen enjoy the excitement around it.

"I don't think it's difficult or weird for them. They love the challenge. Any challenge we give them they're up for it and they nail it," says Michelle LeBlanc, owner of Big League Burgers & Wings.

Moncton Taco Week runs until May 14.