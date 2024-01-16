Food security advocates, seniors groups react to Loblaws discount discontinuation
Ask shoppers outside any Loblaws-owned grocery store, and many of them will have something to say about the discontinuing of a discount that many had come to count on.
“I’m not surprised by anything that’s greed-driven anymore,” said one shopper outside the Superstore in Sydney River, N.S.
“And it’s cheaper, so it helps out a little bit especially as a university student,” added another of why he took advantage of the deals.
Fresh food items nearing their expiration date that were once sold at 50 per cent off will soon see that number reduced to 30 per cent off.
The head of a Sydney seniors' advocacy group says many living on fixed incomes and already struggling to stretch heat and grocery dollars took advantage of the bigger discount.
"I believe seniors' groups are going to be talking to me about it,” said Bernie Larusic, who added that grocery store giants still seem to be making plenty of money. "It's very annoying when you look at the higher end making a good, sizeable profit."
At the United Way of Cape Breton, where one of their major focuses when it comes to food insecurity is child poverty, they worry this move will impact not only the quantity, but the quality of the groceries people can buy.
"Oh, everyone is going to be impacted by this,” said executive director Lynne McCarron. "And often it's fresh food, and that's our most nutritious food, so it's quite disappointing to hear that it's not going to be as affordable to folks that need it."
CTV Atlantic reached out to Loblaws for comment via email on Tuesday, but didn't hear back by news deadline.
However in an email to Dalhousie University's agri-foods lab, the company said the change is part of a move toward more consistency with competitors.
Back at the Sydney River Superstore, some shoppers were taking the changes in stride.
“What do you say, right? I mean, it is what it is. 30 per cent is better than nothing, I guess,” said another shopper.
The changes to the so-called 'enjoy it tonight' food items will take effect in the Maritimes starting January 21.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
