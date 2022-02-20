HALIFAX -- Former provincial cabinet minister Zach Churchill is poised to officially launch his bid for the leadership of the Nova Scotia Liberal party on Tuesday.

In a news release issued Sunday, Churchill's campaign team says he will make the announcement at Saint Antonios Antiochian Orthodox Church in Halifax.

Churchill, who represents the riding of Yarmouth, would be the second candidate in the race, joining fellow caucus member Angela Simmonds who launched her leadership campaign on Feb. 4.

He was first elected to the provincial legislature in a byelection in 2010, was re-elected in 2013, 2017 and 2021, and served in various cabinet portfolios including health, education, natural resources and municipal affairs.

Candidates have until March 21 to enter the race, with the new leader to be chosen at a convention scheduled for July 9.

Current Liberal Leader Iain Rankin announced in January he would step down in the wake of the party's defeat in the August provincial election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.