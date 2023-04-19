Former consultant to wind industry warns of turbines' toll on migrant birds in N.S
Environmental researcher John Kearney says the whirring blades of a proposed 13-turbine wind farm in Nova Scotia may cut greenhouse gases, but the risks they pose to migrating birds are too high.
The 74-year-old former consultant to the wind industry has in recent years set up acoustic monitoring in southwestern Nova Scotia, documenting species ranging from black-capped chickadees to spotted sandpipers as they call out during autumn flights.
"I'm speaking from the perspective of a person who supports both the objectives of wind power and preserving biodiversity, and here they come in conflict," he said in a recent interview, shortly after submitting written submissions to the province objecting to the proposed project on a peninsula west of Yarmouth.
"To me, it's quite clear this wind farm should never happen."
Kearney has a PhD in environmental anthropology -- which involves relationships between humans and nature. He came to his conclusion after finding that bird calls just south of the proposed Wedgeport Wind Farm averaged 538 per hour after sunrise.
He says this is nearly equal to the intensity of Brier Island, N.S., located further west, which was recently cited in the Proceedings of the Nova Scotian Institute of Science as "one of the migration hot spots of northeastern North America."
To Kearney, rejecting the project would help preserve the avian songs, but industry proponents counter that there's limited evidence to show the proposed coastal location threatens bird populations.
In an email, Daniel Eaton, the project director at Vancouver-based Elementary Energy, noted the firm and its partners, Stevens Wind and Sipekne'katik First Nation, are responding to the Nova Scotia government's goal of a 53 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2023.
Eaton said that in 2025, the first year of potential operation, the project is anticipated to offset 112,750 tonnes of carbon emissions -- which is roughly equivalent to the yearly output of 25,000 gasoline-powered cars.
"We agree there are a variety of habitat types in southwestern Nova Scotia that are important to migratory birds and are appreciative of the work that Mr. Kearney has undertaken to collect information on migratory bird activity across a number of sites in southwestern Nova Scotia," Eaton wrote on Monday.
However, he added, "we stand by the work done by our consultants, including their work to estimate potential bird mortalities associated with our project." The company's submission in the environmental review argues once "standard industry mitigation measures" are in place, the impact of the turbines on the birds is "not significant."
It notes their own field survey identified 100 bird species within and outside the project area, and about 16,000 individual birds. The proponents predict the project will cause about 36 bird deaths a year, citing a model developed in 2016 from Scottish Natural Heritage, an environmental advisory body.
Kearney is critical of the model and questions why theoretical data is being used when the proponent could be asked to study functioning wind turbines near the site to obtain mortality rates occurring along the windy and foggy Nova Scotia coast.
And he returns to his acoustic data, saying it gives compelling, comparative evidence that the proposed farm is in the middle of a migration corridor.
The Nova Scotia Bird Society has also objected to the wind farm, saying its members have observed the concentrations of birds passing overhead, "feeding on berries in the barrens and capturing insects in the trees."
"We understand first hand the interconnections between terrestrial and marine habitats, which result in a high species richness," wrote Anthony Millard, president of the society.
Mikaela Etchegary, a spokeswoman for the provincial Environment Department, said the minister, Tim Halman, "will consider the facts, science, and comments from the public and Mi'kmaq," and render a decision by May 4.
Scott Leslie, a naturalist and the author of "Woodland Birds of North America", urges the Progressive Conservative government to take Kearney seriously.
"He is one of the pioneers of using the latest bio-acoustical listening technology in Nova Scotia .... This is a powerful tool for assessing small migratory birds, and one of the most cost effective ways for people to establish whether or not a particular place is important for small migrants," he wrote in an email.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
Here's what the public-service strike would look like for hybrid workers
Canada's federal public servants will need to show up at the picket line for four hours each day -- even if their union has been trying to negotiate permanent work-from-home arrangements with the government.
Opposition parties question Trudeau's winter vacation to Jamaica
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the defensive on Tuesday over costs associated with, and the location of, his family's Christmas vacation in Jamaica, with opposition party leaders questioning his judgment and demanding more information about the trip.
Why a three-day weekend lifestyle can make you a much healthier person
A new study has found that three-day weekends can support more daily movement, less time sitting, and more sleep.
The Netflix password crackdown may finally be happening
Netflix began clamping down on password sharing in four additional countries earlier this year, but opted not to expand more broadly after it "found enough improvement opportunities" from early launches.
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in March
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant
Singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he'd taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled, a coroner's report said Tuesday.
Why doesn't Canada make its own baby formula when we have the raw ingredients?
If infant formula has become akin to liquid gold for parents stressed about empty store shelves this year, Canada may be sitting on a potential treasure trove -- if only it could process the raw elements.
Fox, Dominion reach settlement over false U.S. election claims
Fox News agreed Tuesday to pay Dominion Voting Systems nearly US$800 million to avert a trial in the voting machine company's lawsuit that would have exposed how the network promoted lies about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Toronto
-
Science Centre will be moved to Ontario Place, Doug Ford says
The Ontario Science Centre will have a new home along Toronto’s waterfront. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday at the location of the new development.
-
Family misses out on $12K dream vacation after typo on airline ticket
An Ontario family planned their first major trip together to Cuba in February, but missed the vacation because of a typo of a single letter on one of their airline tickets.
-
Brayden Point scores twice, Lightning embarrass Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 1
Brayden Point scored twice as the Tampa Bay Lightning humiliated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Federal public servant strike called; worry over services mounts
The largest public service strike in Canadian history is underway. More than 150,000 federal public service workers went on strike Tuesday evening.
-
'Like a second mother': Friends and patients mourn doctor killed in murder-suicide
Patients of a Calgary doctor killed in an apparent murder-suicide are expressing their horror and grief upon learning of her death.
-
UCP considering involuntary drug treatment legislation in Alberta
The UCP is considering a law that would force people with severe drug addictions to be placed into treatment without their consent, according to documents obtained by The Globe and Mail.
Montreal
-
Quebec waterways 'stable' as lower than expected rainfall reduces flood risk
Public safety officials in Quebec say they're hoping for the best but preparing for the worst as the province's spring flooding season begins.
-
Third link between Quebec City and Levis to be dedicated to public transit
The Coalition avenir Québec is abandoning cars for its third link project. It will be dedicated solely to public transit. The information, first reported by TVA Nouvelles, was confirmed to The Canadian Press by a government source late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Some 200 long-term care residents forced to move from troubled Montreal facilities
After seven months of trusteeship, the regional health authority for the West Island has decided to move all 200 residents out of the Floraries long-term care facilities in Lasalle and Lachine.
Edmonton
-
With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its Tuesday night deadline.
-
Smith refuses demand to start answering follow-up questions again, points finger at NDP
Alberta's premier is not giving in to the province's press gallery, which insists she needs to stop limiting questions ahead of a spring election.
-
Edmonton proposes changes to Capital Line South LRT project to cut costs
The city is looking at scaling back plans for the Capital Line South LRT expansion as a result of inflation, supply chain issues, and labour costs.
Northern Ontario
-
Hundreds attend Bracebridge truck rally, multiple charges laid
Several motorists face charges following a rally in Bracebridge over the weekend.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
-
Flood warning in effect for parts of Greater Sudbury, North Bay
The rapidly melting snow in the area has prompted Conservation Sudbury to issue a flood warning for the Vermilion River and Lower Junction Creek.
London
-
Driver uninjured after crashing into Lucan, Ont. chiropractor clinic
No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a building in Lucan on Tuesday afternoon, according to Middlesex County OPP.
-
Charge laid after multi-vehicle collision sends 3 to hospital
UPDATE I A driver is facing a careless driving charge after a three-vehicle collision south of London, Ont. on Monday afternoon sent three people to hospital.
-
Arrest made in Wortley Village café fire
A London man has been arrested and charged in relation to the fire in Wortley Village. Sean Moyles, 20, has been charged with arson with disregard to human life and arson causing damage to property.
Winnipeg
-
With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its Tuesday night deadline.
-
Jets upset Golden Knights in NHL Playoffs opener
The Winnipeg Jets strike first in opening round of NHL Playoffs with a big win over the Golden Knights in Vegas.
-
Partial female remains found along Red River; Winnipeg police looking for help in identifying victim
WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing for viewers. Winnipeg police need help identifying remains found in Point Douglas near the Red River over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its Tuesday night deadline.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City to provide update on response to LRT inquiry
City of Ottawa staff will be updating councillors residents today on its action plan to respond to the public inquiry into Stage 1 of LRT.
-
Here's how a strike by public service workers will impact federal services
Canadians are being told to expect some federal services will be delayed or cancelled, as 155,000 federal workers begin strike action after talks between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government failed to produce an agreement.
Saskatoon
-
'This is just kind of the appetizer': Environment Canada says worst of spring snow storm to arrive on Wednesday
After a seemingly blissful week of spring weather, winter conditions returned to Saskatchewan on Tuesday just as fast as it left.
-
Sask. nurses detail 'chaos and crisis' at one of province's busiest hospitals
A nurse working in the emergency room of one of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals says she is "praying" nothing tragic happens as staff and resources are stretched to the limits.
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sexually assaulting patients is close to withdrawing guilty plea
Following a messy exchange between lawyers, a Saskatchewan man is one step closer to withdrawing his guilty plea.
Vancouver
-
Bypassing the closest hospital: Why the worst injuries aren’t treated in Surrey
When 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug was fatally stabbed on King George Boulevard last week, first responders took him nine kilometres away to New Westminster even though Surrey Memorial Hospital was less than four blocks away.
-
Etiquette consultant weighs in on parenting debate sparked by a Blue Jays pitcher
A Metro Vancouver etiquette consultant suggested that if a Blue Jays pitcher’s kids are old enough to feed themselves, then they are old enough to clean up their own mess.
-
First officer takes stand for inquest into death of Myles Gray
The first police officer to make contact with Myles Gray the day he died is also the first to take the stand in the BC Coroner’s inquest into the then 33-year-old man’s death.
Regina
-
Sask. nurses detail 'chaos and crisis' at one of province's busiest hospitals
A nurse working in the emergency room of one of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals says she is "praying" nothing tragic happens as staff and resources are stretched to the limits.
-
Snowfall and winter storm warnings issued as Colorado Low expected to impact southern Sask.
A Colorado Low could potentially bring upwards of 40 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Saskatchewan from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday.
-
With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its Tuesday night deadline.
Vancouver Island
-
Wild weather, including snow and lightning, persists in April
Up to eight centimeters of snow blanketed homes in Campbell River on Tuesday -- part of some wild weather, more reminiscent of winter than spring.
-
B.C. mother calls for change after daughter finds drugs on elementary school grounds
A Vancouver Island mother is speaking out after her daughter found a package of drugs at her elementary school.
-
Fairy Creek old-growth protesters celebrate as contempt prosecution has 'collapsed'
The B.C. Prosecution Service says it has withdrawn contempt charges against 11 old-growth logging protesters accused of breaching a court injunction during blockades at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island.