HALIFAX -- The South Shore Public Libraries board of directors says Troy Myers, CEO and chief librarian, has been placed on administrative leave after the board was made aware of a ‘sexual misconduct’ allegation against him.

In a Facebook post, the board says the allegation was brought to its attention Monday morning, adding they take these types of situations "very seriously."

"As such, the board immediately scheduled an emergency meeting to review the allegation and consider its next steps," read the Facebook post. "As this is a personal matter, there will be no further public comment at this time."

On Monday, the Conservative Party of Canada's candidate for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, Troy Myers, agreed to withdraw his candidacy after the party learned of a “serious allegation” against him.

Myers published a statement on Facebook on Monday, stating that the allegation is false, but he has agreed to step down.

“Last night, false statements were made about me on social media. These statements about untoward behaviour and inappropriate contact are unequivocally false,” he said.

A statement from the party’s national campaign headquarters indicates that the party learned about the allegation Sunday evening and treated the sexual misconduct allegation seriously.

“As we treat allegations of sexual misconduct with the seriousness they deserve, the Conservative Party instructed Mr. Myers to withdraw his candidacy, and he agreed,” the statement reads.

On Sunday, Lauren Skabar, who ran for the provincial NDP in the last Nova Scotia election, sent out a series of tweets detailing her interactions with Myers in 2019 at the Nova Scotia Library Association conference.

Skabar alleged that Myers made comments about her “tiny skirt,” and then proceeded to put his hand up her skirt and into her underwear. She said she was “mortified and heartbroken” and seeing him show up recently in her timeline “knocked the wind” out of her.

Myers said he has consulted legal counsel and will focus his attention now on fighting the “defamatory” statements.

“I express my profound appreciation to my family who have been with me throughout. This has been a difficult time for them. I intend to rigorously defend my reputation and our family’s good name,” he said.