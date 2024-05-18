Celebration of life for Arthur Irving held in Saint John

Friends and family of Arthur Irving gathered in his Saint John home Saturday to celebrate his life after the businesses titan passed away on Monday at the age of 93.

The private event led to the closure of Mount Pleasant Avenue between Arrow Walk Road and Burpee Avenue for three hours Saturday morning, before police reopened the roadway. Access remained open for those who live on the street.

The service also made parking at nearby Rockwood Park more difficult in the morning hours, with much of the parking lot full and closed off for those attending the celebration of life.

On Friday, Arthur Irving was honoured by his long time company with a procession of Irving Oil vehicles around his home city. Many Irving Oil employees stood outside the headquarters in uptown Saint John to watch the procession, and were joined by past employees and members of the public.

Irving leaves behind a long-lasting legacy in Saint John, highlighted by his oil refinery which is the largest in the country.

Irving passed away on May 13 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a long, courageous battle with cancer, according to his obituary.

