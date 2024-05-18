Celebration of life for Arthur Irving held in Saint John
Friends and family of Arthur Irving gathered in his Saint John home Saturday to celebrate his life after the businesses titan passed away on Monday at the age of 93.
The private event led to the closure of Mount Pleasant Avenue between Arrow Walk Road and Burpee Avenue for three hours Saturday morning, before police reopened the roadway. Access remained open for those who live on the street.
The service also made parking at nearby Rockwood Park more difficult in the morning hours, with much of the parking lot full and closed off for those attending the celebration of life.
On Friday, Arthur Irving was honoured by his long time company with a procession of Irving Oil vehicles around his home city. Many Irving Oil employees stood outside the headquarters in uptown Saint John to watch the procession, and were joined by past employees and members of the public.
Irving leaves behind a long-lasting legacy in Saint John, highlighted by his oil refinery which is the largest in the country.
Irving passed away on May 13 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a long, courageous battle with cancer, according to his obituary.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Woman with liver failure rejected for a transplant after medical review highlights alcohol use
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
B.C. man 'attacked suddenly' by adult grizzly near Alberta boundary: RCMP
A B.C. man is recovering from multiple injuries after he was "attacked suddenly" by an adult grizzly bear near Elkford Thursday afternoon.
Box tree moths have infested Ontario and experts say more are coming. Here's what to do to protect your garden
An invasive moth species is on the rise in Canada and, if you've planted a certain shrub, it could stand to ruin your garden.
His SUV was stolen on Montreal's South Shore. Then he got a $156 parking ticket
A couple is frustrated after their SUV was stolen from Montreal's South Shore in March and they received a parking ticket for the same vehicle last week.
Israel-Hamas war protesters temporarily take over building on University of Chicago campus
A group protesting the war in Gaza and demanding that the University of Chicago divest from companies doing business with Israel temporarily took over a building on the school's campus.
Jesus is their savior, Trump is their candidate. Ex-president's backers say he shares faith, values
As Donald Trump increasingly infuses his campaign with Christian trappings while coasting to a third Republican presidential nomination, his support is as strong as ever among evangelicals and other conservative Christians.
To plant or not to plant? Gardening tips for May long weekend
May long weekend is finally here, and with the extra time off you may be getting the itch to head out to your garden and plant. However, the old debate whether you should plant now, or wait, is still ever-present.
Impaired driver sentenced to 7 years after double-fatal Cambridge crash
A man who killed two people in a drunk driving crash was sentenced Friday to seven years behind bars.
Banking mogul suing government after intelligence leaks leave him shut out of Canadian economy
Chinese Canadian banking mogul Shenglin Xian has launched a $300 million lawsuit against the federal government. It’s a means to find the source of intelligence leaks which Xian says has cost him his livelihood.
Man fatally shot and found on Brampton driveway
A man was fatally shot and found on a residential driveway in Brampton Saturday morning.
-
Truck engulfed in flames with owner on scene in Scarborough
A truck was engulfed in flames in the early hours in Scarborough on Saturday.
1 dead in early Saturday hit-and-run on Memorial Drive
One person is dead after a hit-and-run collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle that took place early Saturday morning on Memorial Drive.
Alberta Medical Association sounds alarm over lack of available oncologists
The Alberta Medical Association is expressing deep concerns to the provincial government over a lack of oncologists needed to provide cancer care to keep up with population growth.
Police searching for black Ford Fusion after road rage incident in Edmonton
Police are looking for three people after a road rage incident in south Edmonton on Friday morning.
-
Online obituary business from Quebec City catching flak for posting unauthorized death notices
Some within the funeral home and mortuary services industries in Quebec say they are frustrated with an online obituary site that publishes death notices from public information posted on the internet. They claim the site is doing so without consent from the families.
Man stabbed and killed in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood
Police are investigating the 12th homicide on the Island of Montreal after a man was stabbed and killed on Saturday morning.
NEW THIS MORNING The eight most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this spring
Ottawa's ultra luxury housing market is blooming like the tulips this spring, with a significant increase in the number of homes sold worth more than $2 million.
How comfortable are you with cameras in police vehicles? Ottawa police want your input
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is entertaining the idea of installing cameras in its cars and is asking people for feedback.
St.Laurent Station remains closed Saturday, here's the alternative
Though the rail service Saturday will launch as planned, St-Laurent Station remains closed after finding evidence of corrosion and concrete delamination during a regular inspection on the ceiling tiles on Friday, OC Transpo says.
CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Fergie Jenkins returns home as Chatham makes IBL franchise debut
The long-awaited debut of the Chatham Barnstormers Intercounty Baseball League franchise is finally here.
Warm, sunny conditions expected this holiday weekend
After cloudy conditions clear early Saturday morning, Midwestern Ontario is in store for a beautiful long weekend.
Two people found dead in Bradford home
South Simcoe Police are investigating two people who were found dead in a Bradford home Friday evening.
City of Barrie highlights bylaws, asking residents to 'be a good neighbour'
The City of Barrie is reminding residents about the importance of adhering to municipal bylaws and the potential repercussions of non-compliance, asking everyone to "be a good neighbour."
OPP investigating alleged assault in Midland
OPP continues to investigate an alleged assault that occurred in Midland two weeks ago, which resulted in one male suffering significant injuries.
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
Stumbling impaired driver in the Sault was on wrong side of the road, crashed into a house
A 29-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after police received reports this week of an extremely intoxicated person getting into a vehicle.
Remembering the ‘perfect storm’ that was 1974 Cambridge flood
The Grand River burst its banks on May 17, 1974 and water spilled onto several city streets - a day Cambridge, and residents, will never forget.
New tech tool used in search for missing Kitchener man
Waterloo regional police used a new tech tool as part of their search for a missing elderly man this week.
'They're beautiful vessels and we're lucky to have them here': Cruise ship season sailing into Windsor-Essex
The 2024 Great Lakes cruising season in Windsor-Essex is shaping up to be busy, with 30 cruise ships and luxury liners scheduled to dock in Windsor and Leamington.
UPDATED Bomb unit removes 'volatile substance' from Winnipeg hospital research centre
The Winnipeg police bomb unit removed a 'volatile substance' from a Winnipeg hospital research centre Friday afternoon, prompting an evacuation.
Cleanup, damage assessment underway after Winnipeg thunderstorm and hail
Winnipeggers were left surveying the damage and cleaning up after a thunderstorm rolled through the city Thursday afternoon.
Sask. Teachers' Federation recommending tentative deal with province to its members
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and province announced that a tentative agreement had been reached on Friday afternoon, with the STF recommending and endorsing the potential deal to teachers.
'Unequivocally false': Sask. premier says of legislative Speakers' claims of harassment, intimidation
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says claims of intimidation and harassment by legislative Speaker Randy Weekes are 'unequivocally false.'
-
WEATHER Windy start to long weekend expected, sun and showers possible
A look at what to expect weather wise in Regina this May long weekend.
Sask. doctor says physicians aren’t being paid correctly under province’s new billing system
A Saskatoon family doctor says the province’s new billing system is a disaster.
'The car was half inside my children's room': Car crashes into Saskatoon apartment building
Firefighters responded to a scene on the 300 Block of Herold Road Friday morning after a car collided with an apartment building.
-
'Horrible, disastrous consequences': Residents call on government to fix dangerous Metro Vancouver intersection
Two similar crashes involving dump trucks happened in the same New Westminster Intersection in less than a week.
B.C. study tracks breaths of killer whales using stunning drone video
The use of drones has helped researchers track the breathing patterns of killer whales off B.C.'s coast, and the videos offer a stunning glimpse of the majestic creatures diving and surfacing.
Canucks prepare for potential series-clinching Game 6 in Edmonton
The Vancouver Canucks are getting ready for Saturday's potential series clinching Game 6 in Edmonton, following Thursday's blood-pumping late 3-2 win over the Oilers.
Police remain tight-lipped one year after crash killed municipal worker near Victoria
One year after an allegedly reckless driver careened into a municipal park east of Victoria, killing a 52-year-old husband and father of two young children, there are few answers about what led to the crash and no criminal charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
'Unconscionable': B.C. mayor warns against sharing videos of properties destroyed by fire
The mayor of a northeast British Columbia community threatened by wildfires is warning people who stayed behind in the evacuation zone to stay on their properties and not share images of fire destruction on social media.
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.