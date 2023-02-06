Former Halifax medical student accused of murder claiming self-defence: lawyer

HALIFAX -

The lawyer representing a former medical student accused of murder says her client will testify that he shot another student in self-defence when a drug deal in Halifax turned violent.

After lawyer Alison Craig briefly outlined her case to the jury today, former Dalhousie University student William Sandeson started testifying in his own defence, saying that in 2015 he was a small-time drug dealer who wanted to sell a large quantity of marijuana before starting medical school.

Sandeson has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, though he has admitted to fatally shooting Taylor Samson on the night of Aug. 15, 2015 shortly after Samson arrived at his apartment to sell nine kilograms of marijuana.

Craig said Samson twice tried to wrestle a gun from Sandeson, and on the second try her client pulled the trigger and killed Samson, who was a physics student at Dalhousie.

During his testimony, the 30-year-old accused said Samson had wanted $40,000 for the marijuana, but Sandeson only had $14,000 at his apartment.

Before the trial was adjourned for lunch, Sandeson testified that he had planned to confront Samson about allegations he had taken part in a recent home invasion and robbery involving another drug dealer.

