HALIFAX -- A woman who was briefly a Liberal candidate in the Nova Scotia election says the party asked her to lie about why she dropped out, having her cite mental health concerns.

Robyn Ingraham says in a social media post that the real reason she was dropped in the riding of Dartmouth South was because of "boudoir photos" she had posted in the past and that she says she had disclosed to the party.

Ingraham announced Saturday, the day the election was called, that she wasn't running, citing the time commitment and intensity of a campaign and the impact it would have on her mental health.

The barber and small business owner posted an open letter Wednesday night saying in fact she was pressured to step down by party officials because of the intimate images she had sometimes sold online.

She has also written to Liberal Leader Iain Rankin to say she thinks the party made a mistake by forcing her out and accusing it of misogynistic behaviour.

Party officials were not immediately available to comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2021.