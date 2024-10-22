ATLANTIC
    • Former N.S. minister who established Emergency Health Services dies at 82

    Dr. Ronald Stewart, credited for establishing the Emergency Health Services in Nova Scotia , has died at the age of 82. (Source: Dalhousie University) Dr. Ronald Stewart, credited for establishing the Emergency Health Services in Nova Scotia , has died at the age of 82. (Source: Dalhousie University)
    The man credited for establishing the Emergency Health Services in Nova Scotia has died.

    Dr. Ronald Stewart, a leading pioneer of emergency medicine in Canada, died after a battle with cancer.

    As a physician and as the minister of Health in Nova Scotia, Stewart championed reform in ambulance and emergency operations.

    He was also well known for:

    • expanding home care services in Nova Scotia
    • establishing paramedicine as a research area
    • introducing stronger tobacco control

    His model improved the system and was adopted by other provinces.

    Earlier this year, Stewart was made a "Companion of the Order of Canada."

    The promotion to "Companion" recognizes his many years of sustained contributions to the field of emergency services, medical humanities, and to the health-care system and community at large.

    Stewart also had many other honours to his name, including:

    • Hero of Emergency Medicine from the American College of Emergency Physicians
    • a Distinguished Service Award from the Canadian Healthcare Association

    Stewart, who was from Cape Breton, was 82 years old.

