Former N.S. minister who established Emergency Health Services dies at 82

The man credited for establishing the Emergency Health Services in Nova Scotia has died.

Dr. Ronald Stewart, a leading pioneer of emergency medicine in Canada, died after a battle with cancer.

As a physician and as the minister of Health in Nova Scotia, Stewart championed reform in ambulance and emergency operations.

He was also well known for:

expanding home care services in Nova Scotia

establishing paramedicine as a research area

introducing stronger tobacco control

His model improved the system and was adopted by other provinces.

Earlier this year, Stewart was made a "Companion of the Order of Canada."

The promotion to "Companion" recognizes his many years of sustained contributions to the field of emergency services, medical humanities, and to the health-care system and community at large.

Stewart also had many other honours to his name, including:

Hero of Emergency Medicine from the American College of Emergency Physicians

a Distinguished Service Award from the Canadian Healthcare Association

Stewart, who was from Cape Breton, was 82 years old.

