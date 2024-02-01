Former Olympic boxer gears up for first hometown fight in Halifax Friday

All eyes were on the Maritime boxer Custio Clayton as he stepped on the scale at a weigh-in in Halifax Thursday afternoon.

Clayton, 36, is originally from North Preston.

The six-time Canadian champion is set to fight professionally in his hometown for the first time Friday night at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. He'll face off against American fighter Courtney Pennington.

Throughout his career, he fought mostly in Montreal and Ottawa and also represented Canada in the 2012 Olympics.

“It feels great. This is what I’ve always wanted. I’ve always pushed for a fight to be back here, and I’m so happy that it’s happening,” said Clayton.

Clayton said it’s hard work, especially the dedication required for his diet, and training twice a day, but he said he’s still in his prime.

Kirk Johnson, Clayton’s cousin and a former professional boxer, said Custio has the body of a 25-year-old. He attended the weigh-in to cheer Clayton on.

“What I know I’m going to see from him tomorrow night is he’s going to take his time. He’s not going to let the crowd get to him. He’s not going to get too excited and he’s going to be the smooth, calm Custio Clayton as always,” said Johnson.

Clayton, a welterweight fighter, has won 19 of his 21 professional fights.

“I’m super proud of him,” said Johnson.

When asked how long he plans to continue fighting, Clayton said only time will tell.

“I feel great right now, so we’ll just take it one step at a time,” said Clayton.

After the weigh-in, Clayton said, he was craving some pasta.

“I just need a good pasta and to get everything back in me right now,” he said.

Clayton said his goal, when he steps in the ring Friday night, is to “get the win.”

“I want to look good at it, but the most important is getting the win and going back home to my family.”

