HALIFAX -- Four people were arrested at a residence in western New Brunswick following an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

Around 9:45 a.m. Friday, police executed a search warrant a residence on Back Greenfield Road, in Summerfield, N.B.

As a result of the search, police seized quantities of drugs believed to be crystal methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine capsules, and cocaine, as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia, an unsecured firearm, and a quantity of money.

Of the four arrested, two are men aged 27 and 34, and two are women aged 19 and 32.

All four suspects were taken into custody, and later released.

The 34-year-old man and the two women are scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on Feb. 2, 2021 in connection to the investigation.

The investigation was conducted as part of a coordinated law enforcement approach that involves resources from the New Brunswick RCMP, Woodstock Police Force and Fredericton Police Force.

RCMP say these efforts focus on disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in our province, targeting those causing the most harm in our communities.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who suspects illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood, is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.