Four arrested in major Maritime drug bust following three-month investigation: RCMP

The RCMP displays a large quantity of drugs seized during a major bust in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island during a news conference on Feb. 22, 2023. (Nova Scotia RCMP) The RCMP displays a large quantity of drugs seized during a major bust in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island during a news conference on Feb. 22, 2023. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island