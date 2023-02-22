Four arrested in major Maritime drug bust following three-month investigation: RCMP

Four people are facing multiple charges after a three-month investigation led to a major drug bust in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Through Operation Highspeed, which started in November 2022, the RCMP Federal Intelligence Unit in Nova Scotia seized 1.3 kg of cocaine, 2 kg of MDMA, approximately 4,000 psilocybin capsules, packaging, drug paraphernalia and cash.

According to police, the investigation was related to the movement of drugs between the Maritimes and Ontario.

Over Jan. 16 and 17, investigators went to four locations in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Officers also searched a vehicle.

The RCMP says this led to the arrest of three men and a woman, along with the seizure of illicit drugs and cash.

Police say the RCMP Crime Reduction Unit on P.E.I., arrested two men at a bus depot in Charlottetown, where 300 grams of cocaine were seized.

According to police, multiple RCMP units executed a search warrant at a home on Route 18a in Murray Harbour, P.E.I.

Police say more drug-trafficking evidence was seized during that search.

At the same time, the Nova Scotia RCMP also executed a search warrant at an Inglis Street business in Halifax, an apartment on the Bedford Highway, and a home on Armenia Drive in Bedford, N.S.

Officers also searched a 2010 Toyota Prius.

Police say the four people who have been arrested have since been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court at later dates.

The force says a 53-year-old Murray Harbour, P.E.I., man is expected to face the following charges:

trafficking a controlled substance

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

conspiracy to commit trafficking a controlled substance

A 41-year-old man from Lower Montague, P.E.I., is expected to face a charge of conspiracy to commit trafficking a controlled substance

Police say a 28-year-old Halifax man is expected to be charged with the following:

trafficking a controlled substance

three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

conspiracy to commit trafficking a controlled substance

possession of property obtained by crime

The fourth person, a 27-year-old Halifax woman, is expected to face the following charges:

two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

conspiracy to commit trafficking a controlled substance

possession of property obtained by crime

In addition to the four arrests, investigators are seeking another 28-year-old Halifax man, who is expected to face the following charges:

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

conspiracy to commit trafficking a controlled substance

The investigation is ongoing.