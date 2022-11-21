Fredericton grocers shelve long-standing competition to help those in need
A pair of Fredericton grocery stores that long competed in a food drive have decided to team up this season.
Each year, a trophy was handed out to either Victory or Peter’s meat markets, depending on which store donated the most to a local food bank.
But with more people digging deeper to stock their own shelves, the two stores have joined forces to lessen the impact of inflation.
“Given the need in the community, this year we thought we’d move away from the competition aspect and focus on what’s really important,” said Alex Scholten, owner of Victory Meat Market.
Michel Bourgoin, the owner of Peter’s Meat Market, says the two stores are trying to give back to the community.
“Because if it wasn’t for local people who help us, we wouldn’t exist anymore,” said Bourgoin.
This year, the pair are hoping to raise more than ever to meet the need.
“We’ve been quite ambitious with the number we’ve asked for this year,” said Scholten. “Over the last couple of years, we’ve raised about $63,000. We’ve set the target this year for $70,000.”
Alex Boyd, executive director of the Greener Village Food Bank, says his organization is seeing a “record number” of clients each month.
“We expect this to be our biggest Christmas ever for the number of people that would not be able to have that festive Christmas dinner without our help.”
In previous years, the grocers suggested the donation of a turkey. This year, the two are taking cash to put towards the birds, because their cost has gotten so high.
“[Turkeys] have gone up price-wise. It’s up at least $5 per turkey,” said Bourgoin. “We’re trying to get some at a reasonable price. The more we can get at a reasonable price, the better it is for the community.”
Boyd says the food bank has set a goal of 2,000 turkeys.
The drive is on until Dec. 10. Donations can be made at either store or fire stations in Fredericton.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what minister Bill Blair said on the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair was the first federal politician to take the stand before the Public Order Emergency Commission this week, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. Here's some of the notable things Blair had to say during his testimony.
RCMP monitored hostility from anti-vaccine movement against Trudeau
The RCMP worried that after arriving in Ottawa, participants in the "Freedom Convoy" would try to pinpoint Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's location, documents suggest — just as demonstrators had tried to do during last year's election campaign.
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
Ottawa announces $250-million grant to help homeowners switch to heat pumps
Canadians will soon be able to apply to a $250-million grant program aimed at helping them stop heating their homes with oil and switch to electric heat pumps, the federal government announced Monday.
Meteorite that hit U.K. driveway contains extraterrestrial water
A meteorite that crashed onto a U.K. driveway last year has been found to contain extraterrestrial water and amino acids, which are essential building blocks of life.
Russia resumes bomber, submarine patrols near North America: Norad
Russia has started sending long-range bombers back over the Arctic toward North American airspace following a short-lived pause during the early months of its war in Ukraine, according to a senior Canadian military official.
Driver found dead after semi plows into house west of Edmonton
Two people were home Sunday afternoon when a semi truck crashed into their house near the small Alberta town of Onoway.
Toronto
-
Ontario officer forced to work 60 unpaid hours after post about wife's 'Freedom Convoy' video
An Ontario police officer has been ordered to work an additional 60 hours after taking aim at the police chief on Instagram.
-
Ontario man claims he had to buy additional options if he wanted new car
A Toronto man said he has been trying to buy a 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid for the past month, but there is such a shortage of cars he could have to wait as long as a year if he orders one.
-
Ontario education minister sheds light on tentative CUPE deal
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that a tentative agreement reached with CUPE over the weekend will provide the union’s lowest paid members with a 'significant pay increase' that equals out to about 4.2 per cent annually.
Calgary
-
Calgary police, fire, emergency responders look for more municipal funding to keep up services
City council heard from protective services departments during budget talks Monday, all saying they need more money to keep up with rising demands.
-
Premier under fire for health savings account comments, calls it 'spin'
Premier Danielle Smith is being taken to task over comments she made outside political life, on video and in a paper for the University of Calgary last year, proposing a health savings account.
-
Layoff notices served to nearly all unionized workers at Calgary Loblaw distribution centre: union
The union representing workers at a Loblaw distribution centre in northeast Calgary says nearly all of its members received layoff notices in the midst of contract negotiations.
Montreal
-
Coroner's inquest into death of Montreal firefighter begins with rescued boater
The coroner's inquest into the death of a Montreal firefighter began Monday morning in Joliette, Que. by hearing from one of the boaters Lacroix was trying to save when he died.
-
City of Westmount hit with cyberattack
The City of Westmount confirmed Monday evening that it was hit with a cyberattack, which has caused a computer outage and disabled the city's email servers.
-
City of Montreal ready to strike a deal to save seniors' beloved bocce club
Seniors in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough may have won a last-minute reprieve for their beloved bocce club, which was due to be closed for cost-cutting reasons.
Edmonton
-
Driver found dead after semi plows into house west of Edmonton
Two people were home Sunday afternoon when a semi truck crashed into their house near the small Alberta town of Onoway.
-
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
-
Premier under fire for health savings account comments, calls it 'spin'
Premier Danielle Smith is being taken to task over comments she made outside political life, on video and in a paper for the University of Calgary last year, proposing a health savings account.
Northern Ontario
-
Inquest underway in death of North Bay man after interaction with city police
An inquest is looking into the events surrounding the death of a North Bay man after an interaction with city police officers.
-
‘Unconscious spending’ makes it that much harder to balance the budget
As inflation worsens, Canadians are faced with the challenge of dealing with their ‘unconscious spending,’ a term that refers to money you spend out of habit.
-
'I don't like this deal': CUPE says tentative agreement with province still falls short
The union representing 55,000 Ontario education workers said tentative deal with provincial government falls short.
London
-
London police respond after 'report of a stabbing at a school'
A female is recovering from serious injuries after being stabbed in London, according to police. Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to a report of a stabbing at a school in the 500-block of Dundas Street near William Street.
-
17-year-old arrested for 12 separate break and enters, arrest warrant issued for 16-year-old
A 17-year-old male is facing multiple charges Monday in connection to 12 separate break and enters targeting cannabis and beer stores, dating back to mid-September. London police said the total cost of damages and stolen merchandise resulting from the alleged break and enters is in the tens of thousands of dollars.
-
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
Winnipeg
-
Leon Fontaine, leader of Springs Church, passes away
Springs Church leader Pastor Leon Fontaine has died.
-
Snow clearing policy questioned after recent snowfall
Some Winnipeggers are finding it difficult to get around more than a week after the first major snowfall of the season.
-
Missing fisherman found dead on Lake Manitoba
A missing fisherman was found dead on Lake Manitoba last week.
Ottawa
-
Urgent call to get flu shot as flu season has yet to peak
Health officials are urging people to get their flu shot with a surging flu season that hasn't yet peaked.
-
Hate mail may persuade new trustees to vote against mask mandate, trustee fears
Ottawa public school principals estimate fewer than 10 per cent of students are wearing masks in some schools, as trustees prepare to debate whether masks should be mandatory in schools.
-
World Cup excitement comes to Ottawa ahead of Canada's first match
World Cup fever has hit the capital as fans fill local pubs to watch their favourite team play football on the world stage.
Saskatoon
-
Safety rules not followed, Sask. northern airline says
A small airline serving northern Saskatchewan has suspended two pilots pending an investigation into failure to follow de-icing procedures.
-
Long Sask. wait times create boon for private health providers
A Saskatchewan mother recently had to pay for a healthcare app to see a doctor for her daughter’s infection, and it’s raising concerns about a potentially growing trend of two-tiered healthcare in the province.
-
University of Saskatchewan students rally for Ukraine
Ukrainian students at the University of Saskatchewan are hoping their voices are heard a world away, with many worrying about their friends and families still living in Ukraine who face a brutal winter ahead.
Vancouver
-
Most B.C. residents agree with abandoning 2030 Olympics bid, poll finds
The majority of British Columbians agree with the province's decision not to support a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics, according to a new survey.
-
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Prince Rupert, B.C. mall shooting: RCMP
A shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically injured at a mall in Prince Rupert, B.C., is being described by police as an "isolated incident."
-
Toddler found dead in Kelowna home, RCMP investigating
Mounties in Kelowna are investigating after a toddler was found dead at a home in the city Sunday.
Regina
-
Christopher Duke sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in 2019
Christopher Duke has been sentenced to five years in prison for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Regina in July 2019.
-
'Exceeded our expectations': Grey Cup week wraps with sold out game, high festival attendance
After a week of football festivities in Regina, Grey Cup Festival organizers are calling the event a success.
-
Last year saw highest rate of gang-related homicides in 16 years: Statistics Canada
Data from Statistics Canada show there was an increase in homicides in 2021 and nearly one-quarter of the killings were connected to gangs.
Vancouver Island
-
Here's how B.C.'s new premier plans to tackle the affordable housing crisis
British Columbia Premier David Eby has announced new measures aimed at increasing the supply of new homes and lifting rental restrictions on strata units as the province grapples with an affordable housing crisis.
-
Psychologist offers tips to protect mental health as Greater Victoria wrestles with labour shortage
It’s no secret, there’s an ongoing labour shortage in the country and that is putting stress on local business owners and staff who are trying to keep their businesses afloat.
-
Victoria police locate high-risk missing man, 83
An 83-year-old man who was reported missing Monday afternoon has been found safe, according to Victoria police.