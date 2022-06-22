Fredericton man accused of sexual assault, luring girls through Snapchat

New Brunswick RCMP is looking for more potential victims in relation with an extensive investigation into child luring and sexual assault in the Fredericton and Oromocto areas.

Police say a man is in custody in relation to the investigation, and has been charged with 19 offences, including child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

The RCMP started investigating on June 12 after receiving a report regarding three girls in the Oromocto area.

Police say each girl told officers they were approached by an individual on Snapchat – a social media platform – between January and June. The girls all reported meeting up with a man on various occasions between April and June, which is when police say they were sexually assaulted.

Police identified a person-of-interest on June 12. When they made arrangements to interview the man, they learned he had fled the area.

Police say they were able to track his movements to Ontario, with help from Hamilton Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, Toronto Police Service and Peel Regional Police.

On Saturday, a 20-year-old Fredericton man was arrested by Toronto Police Service in connection with the investigation.

According to RCMP, a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued on a charge of sexual assault to facilitate his transfer back to New Brunswick.

On Monday, Firas Alobaid appeared in Fredericton provincial court. He is facing multiple charges, which include:

six counts of sexual assault

five counts of sexual interference of a minor

three counts of sexual exploitation

three counts of child luring by telecommunication

possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose

uttering threats

Alobaid was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing on June 23.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have had interactions, in-person or online, with an individual on Snapchat with the user names, "M_vixin20," or "Abo_issauk." Police believe the person drives a mid or dark grey 2013 four-door Ford Focus, with a New Brunswick licence plate number JFU 475.

"We need to talk to anyone who had interactions with this person to further our investigation," says Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP. "We need you to know that you can come to police. You will be heard, and you will be treated with respect and compassion"

Police say they believe the man was targeting teenaged girls by using the "add friends nearby" function on Snapchat, while near schools in the Fredericton and Oromocto areas.

"If you were contacted by this man, if you exchanged photos with this person, especially if you met up with him – we want to talk to you to help our investigation. You are not in trouble. We want to support you," says Cpl. Ouellette.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-3400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).