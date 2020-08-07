HALIFAX -- Fredericton police arrested a 26-year-old man on a Canada-wide warrant Friday.

Police say they were called to the 1200-block of Lincoln Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. on August 7, after receiving information on the whereabouts of a male wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant of Apprehension.

Officers responded and located the man, who then barricaded himself inside.

At 2:03 p.m., Fredericton police sent a tweet asking motorists to avoid the area for the time being.

Members of the Emergency Response Team, Police Service Dog, Crisis Negotiators and Criminal Investigations responded to assist with the safe apprehension of the subject.

After a period of negotiations, the 26-year old man from Fredericton surrendered peacefully. Officers were able to take him into custody safely, and without incident at 3:15 p.m.

Police have not released his name at this time.