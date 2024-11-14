ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Fredericton man charged after police seize $63,000 worth of drugs

    Drugs and other items seized in Fredericton by police are pictured. (Source: Fredericton Police Force) Drugs and other items seized in Fredericton by police are pictured. (Source: Fredericton Police Force)
    Share

    A 44-year-old Fredericton man has been charged after police say they seized a large number of drugs following a drug trafficking investigation.

    The Fredericton Police Force says Joseph Murphy was arrested on the city’s north side on Oct. 31.

    As part of the investigation, the force says it seized a large quantity of drugs valued at approximately $63,000, including:

    • 195.31 grams of fentanyl
    • 277.31 grams of cocaine
    • 203.97 grams of methamphetamine
    • 11 tablets of hydromorphoncotin
    • 7.5mg (10 tablets) of zopiclone
    • 111 tablets of clonazepam
    • 27 tablets of methadone
    • 12 tablets of diazepam
    • 8 tablets of methylphenidate
    • drug paraphernalia
    • ammunition

    Murphy has been charged with:

    • five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000
    • unsafe storage of ammunition
    • possession of ammunition contrary to order

    Murphy was held in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Sandy Hook families help The Onion buy Infowars

    The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than US$1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax.

    California teenager admits to making hundreds of hoax emergency calls

    A California teenager has admitted to making hundreds of swatting calls — hoax emergency calls — over a two-year period, creating 'fear and chaos' when police responded to his false reports of bomb threats and mass shootings at schools, homes and houses of worship, federal prosecutors said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Dog rescued from Perth County swamp

      Firefighters said they ended up with some muddy clothes and water-logged rubber boots, but they’re pleased the story had a happy ending and the dog was rescued without injury.

    • Two Bruce Peninsula homes levelled by flames

      Just before midnight on Wednesday, firefighters from the Saugeen Reserve Fire Department were called to a blaze at a home near Highway 13 and Edison Circle, near Sauble Beach.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News