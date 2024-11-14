Fredericton man charged after police seize $63,000 worth of drugs

A 44-year-old Fredericton man has been charged after police say they seized a large number of drugs following a drug trafficking investigation.

The Fredericton Police Force says Joseph Murphy was arrested on the city’s north side on Oct. 31.

As part of the investigation, the force says it seized a large quantity of drugs valued at approximately $63,000, including:

195.31 grams of fentanyl

277.31 grams of cocaine

203.97 grams of methamphetamine

11 tablets of hydromorphoncotin

7.5mg (10 tablets) of zopiclone

111 tablets of clonazepam

27 tablets of methadone

12 tablets of diazepam

8 tablets of methylphenidate

drug paraphernalia

ammunition

Murphy has been charged with:

five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

unsafe storage of ammunition

possession of ammunition contrary to order

Murphy was held in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

