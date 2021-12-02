Fredericton Police Force searching for missing 14-year-old boy; asking for public's assistance

Police describe Whitlock-Degrace as five-foot-one-inch tall, approximately 150 pounds, with short blonde hair. Police add he was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants and a black winter hat. (Photo courtesy: Fredericton Police Force)

