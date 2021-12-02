Fredericton Police Force searching for missing 14-year-old boy; asking for public's assistance

HALIFAX -

The Fredericton Police Force is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy who is missing from Fredericton, N.B.

Gage Whitlock-Degrace was last seen around 2 p.m. on Nov. 29, near the Tim Hortons in the 500-block of Union Street.

Police describe Whitlock-Degrace as five-foot-one-inch tall, approximately 150 pounds, with short blonde hair. Police add he was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants and a black winter hat.

The Fredericton Police Force says officers have followed up on several leads to locate the teenager, but have been unsuccessful so far.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Whitlock-Degrace is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.