HALIFAX -- Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found at Wilmot Park in Fredericton Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews, including police, fire, and ambulance, responded to the north side of Wilmot Park at 8:10 a.m.

According to police, a woman was walking in the park when she noticed the body of a man close to Woodstock Road, near the gazebo. The man had sustained significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t released many details about the victim, but say he was in his 20s or 30s. The victim’s name has not been released.

“This is not an easy one. We have not been able to identify the victim yet as he had no identification on him whatsoever,” said Fredericton Police Chief Roger Brown. “So, we have to start from scratch there with respect to fingerprints and the like to try and do a positive identification.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Saint John to help determine the cause of death. Brown says he hopes it will also reveal if the individual had been in the park overnight.

Brown says they don't believe a firearm was used.

They investigation into the homicide is ongoing and the park remains closed at this time.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the park between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force.

