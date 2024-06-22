Fredericton Transit to launch Sunday service this weekend

Fredericton Transit’s long awaited Sunday service will arrive this weekend.

A total of seven routes will now operate hourly on Sundays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday service for Para Transit customers began June 2.

City councillors approved $638,294 in the 2024-25 budget last fall, allowing for a Sunday transit service to proceed. A raise in the transit fare, from $2.75 to $3, was also approved by council at that time.

Councillor Bruce Grandy is chairman of Fredericton’s mobility committee, and says Sunday’s transit schedule will mostly emulate Saturday’s outline with a few differences.

An east-west bus route will run on both the city’s south and north sides, along with a direct crosstown route between Two Nations Crossing and the Corbett Centre.

The introduction of a Sunday transit service in Fredericton comes after years of back and forth debate.

Grandy says the conversation has lingered all throughout his 20 years at city hall.

“We’ve had so many challenges, with unconditional grants being reduced from the provincial government and challenges with infrastructure,” says Grandy. “But with the growing development that has been happening in Fredericton and the developers coming in, it has allowed us to look at offering this particular service.”

“We’re just ecstatic, and we’re overly joyed to implement this. I don’t think there’s anybody on council that’s not behind this 100 per cent.”

