Freedom of the City ceremony in Halifax celebrates centennial anniversary of the Naval Reserve
More than a 100 members from HMCS Scotian marched through the streets of downtown Halifax to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the Naval Reserve in Canada.
“It’s an honour bestowed on a city to its militia, in our case the Naval Reserve, to be able to have the freedom to bear arms and march through the city without being arrested or causing problems,” explained commanding officer of HMCS Scotian, Kyle Penney.
The Freedom of the City ceremony includes a parade which is a symbolic gesture honouring military units with historical, social and geographical ties to the region. It acknowledges their dedicated service and fosters strong bonds between the unit and the residents.
Rhythmic sounds of drums and trumpets blaring with colours flying, members of HMCS Scotian marched to the front steps of City Hall, where Mayor Mike Savage welcomed the reserves parade around the city.
“It shows the relationship between the city, the community and the militia reserve. Traditionally the militia and the navy reserves would help protect the communities that they were in,” said Penney.
Mayor Mike Savege speaks to members of the HMCS Scotian for the Freedom of the City ceremony. (CTV/Hafsa Arif) The Freedom of the City was first given in 1997. In Halifax, the first march was 11 years ago, making it the second time members showcased their pride and dedication but a first for many in the parade including sub-lieutenant of HMCS, Omar Bitar.
“I’m extremely proud to be in the Navy. I have an older brother who serves full-time on the regular force so just doing my part. I’m also in university so [I’m] just participating and giving as much to the navy as I can,” said Bitar.
Members of the HMCS Scotian march past the camera at Halifax City Hall for the Freedom of the City ceremony. (CTV/Hafsa Arif)There are 24 naval reserves across Canada. HMCS Scotian is the only reserve unit in Nova Scotia, along with 4 others on the East Coast.
Between the Navy and city, the relationship has deep roots, said Bitar. “In this town, especially in Halifax, the Navy is really important, so just keeping up relations with the public and establishing out presence.”
A celebration that not only pays homage to the past but also looks ahead to the future.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lender can't foreclose on B.C. woman's home because mortgage was obtained through fraud
A B.C. woman has won the right to stay in her home after convincing a judge that the mortgage her son took out on the property was obtained fraudulently.
It’s here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie
The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.
Sikh groups ask Canadian political parties to present 'united front' against India
Two groups in the Canadian Sikh diaspora are calling for Canada's political parties to "present a united front" on India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a "potential link" between the shooting death of a local leader and the Indian government.
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
Key to mending broken labour relations is fixing inflation, RBC economists say
High inflation is driving workers to take labour action and press for wage increases, according to a new report by Canada's largest bank that says more turbulence could be on the way for Canadian labour relations
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
A Black student was suspended for his hairstyle. Now his family is suing Texas officials
The family of a Black high school student in Texas who was suspended over his dreadlocks filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Saturday against the state's governor and attorney general, alleging they failed to enforce a new law outlawing discrimination based on hairstyles.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW What you need to know about the Greenbelt as MPPs return to Queen’s Park
Here is what you need to know about the Ontario Greenbelt as the fall session at Queen’s Park begins:
-
Shooting kills 2 people, 2 injured in Toronto's west end
Police are investigating after two people were fatally shot late Saturday night in north Etobicoke.
-
Why is Brampton rent surging 3 times faster than every other city in Canada?
Rent in Brampton shot up three times faster over the last year than the national average in Canada, according to a rental report.
Calgary
-
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
-
Funeral held for Bangladeshi university student killed while crossing Calgary road
Funeral services were held Saturday for a 21-year-old University of Calgary student who was struck and killed while crossing the street on Sept. 14.
-
Key to mending broken labour relations is fixing inflation, RBC economists say
High inflation is driving workers to take labour action and press for wage increases, according to a new report by Canada's largest bank that says more turbulence could be on the way for Canadian labour relations
Montreal
-
1 dead, 2 injured after partial building collapse in Montreal
One is dead and two injured after a building partially collapsed in Montreal on Saturday. A man's body was discovered in the rubble hours after the initial event.
-
'Our people are ready': General strike possible in Quebec health, education, social services
Thousands of public-sector workers carried turquoise flags Saturday afternoon through downtown Montreal. The workers, representing a collaboration of several unions, say they’re ready to launch general strike unless the Quebec government can give them a “respectable” offer.
-
Wildfires: Town of Clova busy as ever after Quebec premier said it was burning down
Dominic Vincent’s inn and restaurant in Clova, Que., is fully booked these days, only months after Premier François Legault announced the town of 36 residents would burn to the ground during the unprecedented summer wildfire season.
Edmonton
-
'It's so disheartening': Five names added to memorial for victims of impaired drivers at Saturday vigil
Alberta victims of impaired drivers were remembered Saturday in Spruce Grove.
-
Police say 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Sept. 19 in southeast Edmonton
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect in the reported sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton this week.
-
Key to mending broken labour relations is fixing inflation, RBC economists say
High inflation is driving workers to take labour action and press for wage increases, according to a new report by Canada's largest bank that says more turbulence could be on the way for Canadian labour relations
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating another motorcycle crash
One person has been taken to hospital following the second motor vehicle crash in Sudbury involving a motorcycle in 24 hours.
-
Northern Ont. international students concerned about Canada's tensions with India
Indian international students are on edge, following the Indian government’s retaliation to the prime minister’s allegations that India had a hand in murdering Sikh independence activist in Canada.
-
First Nations in northern Ont. seek over $100B to honour treaty promise
A legal battle playing out in a northern Ontario courtroom this month has seen an alliance of First Nations argue they are owed upwards of $100 billion for the Crown's failure to honour a 173-year-old treaty promise, while the federal and provincial governments claim they are either owed far less, or nothing at all.
London
-
London police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
London police are asking the public for help in looking for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in the city's Glen Cairn neighbourhood on Saturday night.
-
'No major incidents': Students partying responsibly at Western University Homecoming
Tens of thousands of people were celebrating in and around campus for Western University Homecoming on Saturday.
-
Two sent to hospital after car crash takes out east London, Ont. traffic light
Minor injuries have been reported and traffic was impacted after a two-vehicle collision knocked down a traffic light standard in east London on Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Advance voting begins in Manitoba's provincial election
Anyone eager to vote in Manitoba's 43rd provincial election can now do so as advance polling stations open across the province Saturday morning.
-
IN PICTURES: Nuit Blanche in the Exchange
Hundreds gathered in downtown Winnipeg Saturday evening for Nuit Blanche, a night of art, exploration, and culture taking place throughout the city's historic Exchange District.
-
‘Live and let live’: Residents urged to respect nature after Seine beaver dam taken down
A Winnipeg environmental group is urging people in the Seine River area to respect wildlife after the dismantling of a beaver dam earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
City data suggests significant traffic increase on O'Connor Street when Queen Elizabeth Driveway closed
The city of Ottawa's transportation committee will meet this week to discuss this summer's closure of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway with data that suggests nearby O'Connor Street is absorbing most of the diverted traffic.
-
No injuries reported after small plane makes emergency landing at Ottawa Airport
Ottawa paramedics say no one was hurt after a small plane made an emergency landing at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday.
-
Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie
The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon SPCA's Puptoberfest has tails wagging
Against a backdrop of golden autumn leaves on one of the last warm weekends of the season, dog enthusiasts and their four-legged companions gathered at Puptoberfest, a canine celebration hosted by the Saskatoon SPCA.
-
Saskatoon police donate body armour to Ukraine volunteers
Saskatoon police are shipping dozens of pieces of body armour to volunteers helping with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
-
Saskatoon judge: Fertuck's confession can be admitted as evidence
A Saskatoon judge has ruled that a confession provided to undercover RCMP officers during an elaborate sting operation can be admitted as evidence in a high-profile murder trial.
Vancouver
-
'Possible child luring' under investigation in Summerland, B.C.
Mounties in the Okanagan say they're investigating a "possible child luring incident" that occurred on Wednesday.
-
Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie
The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.
-
B.C. man fighting for a Sunwing refund after spouse dies of cancer
After losing his spouse of 25 years to cancer, Mario Agnello tried to get a refund for an upcoming holiday from Sunwing. To his dismay, he found only travel vouchers were available through the airline's cancellation insurance.
Regina
-
Overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfs 2 homes and 2 vehicles
A large overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfed two homes and two vehicles in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Funding in place to keep Regina's temporary shelter open past original closure date
Funding is now in place to keep Regina’s emergency shelter open past the end of the month.
-
Regina driver handed over $1,000 in tickets after 3 infractions
A Regina driver was handed over $1,000 in tickets after three infractions.
Vancouver Island
-
Meaningful moment between father, son and whale caught on camera
Finn Nelson will never forget that day his dad asked if he wanted to go see a whale in the wild.
-
B.C. man fighting for a Sunwing refund after spouse dies of cancer
After losing his spouse of 25 years to cancer, Mario Agnello tried to get a refund for an upcoming holiday from Sunwing. To his dismay, he found only travel vouchers were available through the airline's cancellation insurance.
-
Fire engines lead procession for fallen wildland firefighter
Dozens of firefighters gathered at a funeral home in Chilliwack for a sombre ceremony Saturday morning, before climbing aboard several fire trucks and leading a funeral procession for Blain Sonnenberg.