Freezing rain warnings, special weather statements in effect in N.S., N.B.

More messy weather is on the way to the Maritimes.

A freezing rain warning is currently in effect in southern New Brunswick.

Environment Canada says a mix of freezing rain and rain is expected overnight before changing to snow Friday afternoon.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, a special weather statement is in effect in northern mainland Nova Scotia and parts of Cape Breton.

Environment Canada says “significant” freezing rain is possible for those areas on Friday morning and afternoon.

The statement says the freezing rain could last up to four hours.

Parts of northern mainland Nova Scotia will see rain, while snow is expected in Inverness and Victoria counties, after the freezing rain Friday night.