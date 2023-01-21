Friday snow reports and storm set to arrive Monday for the Maritimes

As of Saturday morning, widespread snow totals of 10 to 25 cm have been reported in Nova Scotia from our latest weather system.

Reports of 5 to 10 cm across southern New Brunswick and 5 to 10 cm across Prince Edward Island except a few reports a bit higher than 10 cm in Kings County.

Station and volunteer snow reports from the latest system to impact the Maritimes.

Now we're turning our attention to a storm system that will travel from Cape Cod across Nova Scotia on Monday.

Special Weather Statements have been issued by Environment Canada for Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and southern-central New Brunswick.

In Nova Scotia, the statements caution that snow will turn over to heavy rain and strong winds on Monday. Additionally they mention that "a run of high tides combined with high waves approaching from the south may give coastal flooding conditions for southwestern Nova Scotia late Monday morning."

For New Brunswick the statements call for the potential of heavy snow that could total over 25 cm in some areas.

A turn to rain near the Bay of Fundy coastline is likely to lead to lower totals there. Additionally, northern areas of the province are currently only expected to receive a lighter snowfall.

The statement for Prince Edward Island forecasts heavy snow to start before eastern and central areas of the province turn over to rain. The highest snowfall amounts are expected in western parts of the province where they could reach more than 25 cm.

All three Maritimes provinces are advised to continue to monitor the forecast as weather warnings are likely to be issued.

A mix of heavy snow and heavy rain is expected in the Maritimes on Monday.

Snow is expected to reach western New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia as early as Sunday night.

Snow turning to rain develops across Nova Scotia early Monday morning. Snow spreads across southern-central New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island Monday morning.

The inclement weather conditions will continue into Monday evening before mostly clearing overnight into early Tuesday morning. A round of snow on the back edge of the system may linger for Cape Breton into Tuesday morning.

A mix of snow and rain will develop across the Maritimes early Monday morning.

A gusty southerly wind will accompany the mix of precipitation for much of the Maritimes.

Widespread gusts of 30 to 60 km/h with peak gusts on exposed areas of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia reaching 60 to 80 km/h. Due to the topography of the Highlands gusts in northern Inverness County, Cape Breton could peak at 100+ km/h.

More to come.