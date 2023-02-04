Frigid temperatures cause burst pipes, vehicle collisions, and power outages across Maritimes
Extreme cold warnings were in effect for the Maritimes Saturday, with feel-like temperatures hitting between -40C and -50C.
As of 3:30 p.m., most warnings ended across the region, except for parts of northern New Brunswick where warnings have extended.
Along with frigid temperatures, Saturday saw snow-squalls and gusty winds.
"We've had some record setting low temperatures recorded in all three Maritime provinces. Both for Friday and for Saturday. Though for Saturday, February 4th, some of the more long standing low temperature records, those weren't broken," said CTV's chief meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.
With the low temperatures, time spent outside needed to be limited for residents across the region as a way to avoid the risk of frostbite.
“It's important to note that there is an increased risk of frostbite when wind chill makes it feel -28C or colder. Frostbite to exposed skin can happen in 30 minutes or less. It's one of the reasons why those wind chills are part of those extreme cold warning criteria," said Mitchell
Maritime agencies set up warming areas along with providing hot beverages and warm clothes to those in need.
"Same as last evening we will be out by seven tonight, probably be out until tonight. We will again be joined by RCMP members in their coverage areas that will be joining in doing checks," said Paul Service with Halifax Search and Rescue.
BURST PIPES DISPLACES MANY
More than a dozen people across the Maritimes were displaced from their homes Saturday as residential fires and burst pipes kept fire crews busy on the coldest day of the year.
All 18 people are being helped by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency shelter and meals. In some cases, volunteers are helping with purchasing necessities like clothing and other basic needs.
In Notre-Dame, N.B., three adults and one child were displaced after a fire that destroyed a house along Route 115.
In Moncton, two adults from two apartments in a 24-unit building on Bliss Street were forced to evacuate due to frozen pipes bursting, resulting in water damage in the units.
In Saint John, a family of seven was forced out of an older four-storey building on King Street East after burst pipes and flooding caused the electricity to be cut.
Meanwhile in Nova Scotia, two adults were displaced from an Amherst mobile home along Woodlawn Drive. The mobile home was heavily damaged by fire after a propane torch was used to thaw frozen water pipes.
In Dartmouth, three adults were evacuated from a six-storey complex on Nova Court due to water damage from burst pipes affecting two apartments.
According to the Canadian Red Cross, no injuries were reported from any of the incidents.
POWER OUTAGES
With all of the Maritimes still under extreme cold warnings Saturday, more than 20,000 households and businesses are without power, as of 7 p.m.
"High winds lead to trees falling into the power lines and causing outages, whereas the cold temperatures can lead to extra demand on the system, some more electrical consumption by customers in the province," said Matt Drover, who is the spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power.
Nova Scotia Power is currently reporting 347 active outages affecting 8,148 customers.
The restoration time for most communities ranges is slated for 11 p.m. Saturday.
In New Brunswick, NB Power says 11,845 customers remain in the dark.
Meanwhile on Prince Edward Island, Maritime Electric is reporting outages affecting 16 customers.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. downs Chinese balloon, a flashpoint in U.S.-China tensions
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden, after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Defence minister says Canada supports U.S. downing of Chinese balloon
The federal defence Minister says Canada 'unequivocally supports' the United States government's decision to shoot down a high-altitude surveillance balloon that was suspected of spying for China, noting the balloon violated Canadian airspace.
Extreme cold can bring frostbite and hypothermia. Here are the symptoms to watch for
Canadians will continue to bundle up in the country's east this weekend as a recent bout of extreme cold persists in much of Quebec and the Atlantic provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at the signs and symptoms for frostbite and hypothermia to watch for if exposed to extreme cold.
China says it strongly opposes U.S. move to shoot down balloon
China's foreign ministry said on Sunday that it expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposition towards the United States' use of force to attack its airship.
Poor oral health could affect the brain later in life: early study
An early study has shown keeping your gums and teeth healthy may have added benefits for your brain health.
Federal government asking RCMP to ban use of sponge rounds, CS gas for crowd control
The federal government says it wants the RCMP to ban the use of two crowd-control tools that forces across the country say they have in their arsenals: sponge rounds and CS gas.
Extremely cold temperatures prolong cold weather alerts for much of Eastern Canada
A cold snap that triggered Environment Canada alerts involving eight provinces and territories extended into a second day on Saturday, shattering several past temperature records and leaving thousands of customers in Atlantic Canada without power.
Toronto named as host city for 2024 NHL all-star game
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Saturday the league's 2024 showcase will be played in Toronto for the ninth time.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The massive white orb drifting across U.S. airspace has triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and is blowing up on social media. A look at what's known about the balloon crossing the U.S. and what isn't.
Toronto
-
Metrolinx begins to clear trees at Osgoode Hall, agrees to 'pause work' ahead of hearing on their removal
A spokesperson for the Law Society of Ontario (LSO) says Metrolinx began cutting down historic trees at Osgoode Hall in Toronto on Saturday before the Ontario Superior Court could hear an injunction to prevent their clearing.
-
Marit Stiles officially confirmed as Ontario NDP leader by majority vote
Marit Stiles officially became the new leader of the Ontario NDP on Saturday after a majority of party members voted in favour of the lone candidate.
-
Toronto named as host city for 2024 NHL all-star game
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Saturday the league's 2024 showcase will be played in Toronto for the ninth time.
Calgary
-
'Intense' Dover townhouse fire sends 3 to hospital
Three people are in stable condition in hospital after a two-storey Calgary townhouse caught fire on Saturday morning.
-
Suspect in show home sexual assault identified
Calgary police have identified a man they believe is connected to the sexual assault of a show home employee in Alpine Park.
-
Indigenous, Chinese-Canadian communities celebrate Lunar New Year at Club 88 event
Chinese New Year celebrations continued in Calgary's Chinatown district Friday night.
Montreal
-
Extreme cold temperatures across Quebec, East Coast expected to linger until Sunday
Residents from Quebec to Newfoundland and Labrador are waking up this morning to more extreme cold weather. Emergency officials warned people to seek shelter and monitor for frostbite if they had to be outside overnight, as the temperature across much of Eastern Canada was expected to feel like -40 C to -50 C with the wind chill.
-
Accurso family-owned building in Laval targeted in suspected arson
Another property reportedly belonging to a family member of Tony Accurso was the target of an arson attack in Laval early Saturday morning. The Laval fire department responded to a call at 3:22 a.m. about a fire at the building located at 1410 Jaffa Street in the Saint Rose district in the northern part of Laval.
-
Public consultation on controversial plan to convert Mile End warehouse into hotel, commercial space
The City of Montreal is holding a public consultation on a project that would transform an iconic industrial building on Van Horne Avenue into a hotel and commercial space. But some have called on the city to convert the space into affordable housing, arguing the current plan would only accelerate gentrification in the area.
Edmonton
-
Closure of The Station on Jasper a devastating blow to local musicians
Musicians and live music supporters are mourning the loss of another Edmonton concert venue.
-
One killed in police confrontation at Cold Lake First Nation
A 45-year-old man was killed in a 'confrontation' with RCMP officers responding to a firearms complaint Saturday morning at a northeast Alberta First Nation.
-
Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard not seeking re-election
The United Conservative Party MLA representing the city of Grande Prairie announced she would not run for re-election in 2023.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect in Manitoulin Island assault at large, police seek witnesses and video footage
The suspect in an assault in M’Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island Thursday is still at large and police are seeking witnesses or video footage in hopes of finding him.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars. W5's documentary 'Buried Evidence' airs Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Timmins restaurant robbed 19 times in eight years
The owner of Radical Gardens, a restaurant in Timmins said she's experienced nineteen robberies over the last eight years; with the most recent one taking place in the early morning hours Friday.
London
-
Londoners celebrate Black History Month with opening ceremony
The opening celebration of Black History Month was held at the Museum London on Saturday afternoon.
-
Three-vehicle crash sends two children to hospital with serious injuries
Two children have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning.
-
London police seize multiple weapons, drugs during arrest
London police seized nine handguns, cash and drugs during the arrest of a wanted man Thursday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Frosty festivals to winter sports: How Winnipeggers are taking advantage of milder weather
Donning toques, mitts and scarves Saturday, Winnipeg families didn't let some light snow spoil a break from the extreme cold.
-
Three arrested after downtown stabbing: Police
A 57-year-old man is recovering in hospital after a stabbing in downtown Winnipeg Friday night.
-
'We need to do better': Survey finds cancer patient care remains inconsistent across Canada
The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is calling on the federal government to do more for cancer patients, as the system continues to struggle nearly three years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa
-
At least 15 groups have filed applications to buy the Ottawa Senators, NHL commissioner says
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says more than a dozen groups have filed applications to buy the Ottawa Senators, with a preliminary cut of the potential bidders expected later this month when the initial bids are submitted.
-
Fire at hotel in downtown Ottawa
Black smoke was seen coming from the 22nd floor of Les Suites Hotel in downtown Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.
-
Barefoot escape after one of four fires in Ottawa Saturday
Ottawa firefighters responded to three fires overnight and a fourth late in the morning as extreme cold gripped the capital.
Saskatoon
-
'100 per cent Filipino products': Saskatoon Filipino community hosts first trade show for a good cause
The Studio at Midtown Mall was host to the first edition of the Proudly Pinoy Filipino Trade Show this weekend.
-
Sask. mine recruiting hundreds of workers
BHP is moving forward with its plans to build the world's largest potash mine.
-
Saskatoon police chief takes part in 'polar plunge'
Saskatoon’s police chief, Troy Cooper, participated in a polar plunge as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
Unlicensed property manager fined $50K by B.C. regulator
B.C.'s real estate services regulator has suspended a woman from the industry for 30 days and imposed $50,000 in penalties for her misconduct in managing a rental agreement for a client.
-
Vancouver police hit the streets to warn seniors about surge in scam calls
In the past week, Vancouver police have seen a surge in reports about the so-called "bail money" or "grandchild" scam that targets seniors.
-
Renewed calls for change after latest teen shooting death
Current and former police officers are repeating their calls for change after a 17-year-old boy was shot dead in Burnaby this week.
Regina
-
'Thank you to all Canadians': Ukrainians in Sask. show appreciation by donating blood
A group who fled to Canada due to the war in Ukraine are showing their appreciation by donating the gift of life at Canadian Blood Services in Regina.
-
Igloos, ice bars, and hiking; Frost Festival kicks off 2023 with new events
Above seasonal temperatures with snow squalls did not slow down the first day of Regina's Frost Festival.
-
Man assaulted with 'glass object' in Regina’s downtown: Police
A man is facing an assault charge after striking another man with a glass object early Saturday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Wanted Victoria man arrested in U.S. after Coast Guard rescue, bizarre fish incident
A man wanted in B.C. has been arrested in Oregon after a bizarre series of events involving a high seas rescue and a home made famous in the 1985 film "The Goonies."
-
Oak Bay library to remain closed up to 12 more weeks for asbestos abatement
The Oak Bay Branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library will remain closed for significantly longer than initially planned.
-
Thieves hit Duncan business 2 times in 26 hours
Goldstone Consignment Boutique in downtown Duncan was recently hit by two smash-and-grab thefts within a 26-hour period.