Frigid temperatures cause burst pipes, vehicle collisions, and power outages across Maritimes

Extreme cold warnings were in effect for the Maritimes Saturday, with feel-like temperatures hitting between -40C and -50C.

As of 3:30 p.m., most warnings ended across the region, except for parts of northern New Brunswick where warnings have extended.

Along with frigid temperatures, Saturday saw snow-squalls and gusty winds.

"We've had some record setting low temperatures recorded in all three Maritime provinces. Both for Friday and for Saturday. Though for Saturday, February 4th, some of the more long standing low temperature records, those weren't broken," said CTV's chief meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.

With the low temperatures, time spent outside needed to be limited for residents across the region as a way to avoid the risk of frostbite.

“It's important to note that there is an increased risk of frostbite when wind chill makes it feel -28C or colder. Frostbite to exposed skin can happen in 30 minutes or less. It's one of the reasons why those wind chills are part of those extreme cold warning criteria," said Mitchell

Maritime agencies set up warming areas along with providing hot beverages and warm clothes to those in need.

"Same as last evening we will be out by seven tonight, probably be out until tonight. We will again be joined by RCMP members in their coverage areas that will be joining in doing checks," said Paul Service with Halifax Search and Rescue.

BURST PIPES DISPLACES MANY

More than a dozen people across the Maritimes were displaced from their homes Saturday as residential fires and burst pipes kept fire crews busy on the coldest day of the year.

All 18 people are being helped by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency shelter and meals. In some cases, volunteers are helping with purchasing necessities like clothing and other basic needs.

In Notre-Dame, N.B., three adults and one child were displaced after a fire that destroyed a house along Route 115.

In Moncton, two adults from two apartments in a 24-unit building on Bliss Street were forced to evacuate due to frozen pipes bursting, resulting in water damage in the units.

In Saint John, a family of seven was forced out of an older four-storey building on King Street East after burst pipes and flooding caused the electricity to be cut.

Meanwhile in Nova Scotia, two adults were displaced from an Amherst mobile home along Woodlawn Drive. The mobile home was heavily damaged by fire after a propane torch was used to thaw frozen water pipes.

In Dartmouth, three adults were evacuated from a six-storey complex on Nova Court due to water damage from burst pipes affecting two apartments.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, no injuries were reported from any of the incidents.

POWER OUTAGES

With all of the Maritimes still under extreme cold warnings Saturday, more than 20,000 households and businesses are without power, as of 7 p.m.

"High winds lead to trees falling into the power lines and causing outages, whereas the cold temperatures can lead to extra demand on the system, some more electrical consumption by customers in the province," said Matt Drover, who is the spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power.

Nova Scotia Power is currently reporting 347 active outages affecting 8,148 customers.

The restoration time for most communities ranges is slated for 11 p.m. Saturday.

In New Brunswick, NB Power says 11,845 customers remain in the dark.

Meanwhile on Prince Edward Island, Maritime Electric is reporting outages affecting 16 customers.