From playing games to chasing planes: World Juniors players head home

Players competing in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship barely got off the ice before it was time to return home.

Just hours after playing emotional, gruelling games, members of teams Czechia and Sweden were racing to catch planes.

After losing the in finals, Eduard Šalé of Team Czechia said he was eager for some downtime.

“We are happy to go home,” said Šalé. “It was a long Christmas without our families.”

Players from Team Canada were the first to leave town, followed by Team Czechia and Sweden.

“When you’re done, you’re done,” said Magnus Havelid, Team Sweden’s coach. “We had a tough loss at the finals and at the bronze game yesterday as well. I think everybody is ready to go back home to Sweden.”

While they are disappointed, many of the players are proud of how they performed on the ice.

“We played really good, I think. Team Canada is a good team and I’m proud of everybody on our team,” said Šalé.

With the games split between Halifax and Moncton, N.B., It wasn’t the Maritimes' renowned seafood or views that surprised them, it was the electric atmosphere.

“We had our precap in Moncton and it was perfect,” said Havelid. “Good set up all around [including], the crowd, spectators in Moncton but as well in Halifax. As a coach or player, you really want to come back to Canada and play a new tournament.”

The next IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is set for Gothenburg, Sweden, in 2024.