

CTV Atlantic





Here is a compilation of all of the responses received in our survey of Maritime MPs when asked for their views on the SNC-Lavalin controversy and the suggestion of the opposition Conservative Party to hold an inquiry. Responses are in full and published verbatim.

Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long

Do you support an opposition motion for a full investigation into this allegation? Yes

Why do you support this motion? Just like the people of Saint John - Rothesay, I also am seeking answers that will clear the air regarding exactly what happened here, and, because I was raised to believe that full transparency is always the best approach to addressing such uncertainty, I believe that a full and transparent investigation is necessary to ensure that my constituents, and all Canadians, can be confident in the veracity of those answers. That’s why I supported the opposition’s motion to launch an investigation of these allegations at the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights.

If you don’t, why not?N/A

What is your opinion on Jody Wilson-Raybould’s decision to resign from cabinet?Ms. Wilson-Raybould did incredible work as part of our government, particularly on legislation dealing with trans rights, substance abuse harm reduction, assisted dying, recreational cannabis legalization, impaired driving, criminal justice reform, so I’m certainly sorry to her leave cabinet. That being said, I respect her decision, and I very much look forward to continuing to serve with her in the House.

Madawaska—Restigouche MP Rene Arseneault

"Since former Minister Wilson-Raybould is supposed to testify soon before the Justice committee, he will wait to hear her version of the events. For the moment, as before, he feels he has nothing to add to this debate other than his own speculation. He will therefore abstain from commenting."

Malpeque MP Wayne Easter

Do you support an opposition motion for a full investigation into this allegation? Absolutely not.

Why do you support this motion? I don’t

If you don’t, why not? The law of the land allows for remediation agreements when the public interest is at stake. Therefore with 9000 jobs at risk and the pensions thereof, the Cabinet and PMO had an obligation to discuss such a possibility. Pressure is a matter of perception – what one person may see as pressure another may see as an intense discussion. I never rely on those who fail to put their names to comments made as was the source in this story.

What is your opinion on Jody Wilson-Raybould’s decision to resign from cabinet? That was her decision to make. She was an effective Minister and I would certainly thank her for her work.

Charlottetown MP Sean Casey

"No. I have faith in the office of the ethics commissioner. The process contemplated by the opposition will be overtly partisan.

I am disappointed that she has stepped down. I had the honour of serving as her first Parliamentary Secretary and have tremendous respect for her. Her first visit to the National Headquarters of Veterans Affairs Canada in Charlottetown was very well received. Her departure is a loss to our Country.

In addition to the Office of the Ethics Commissioner, The Justice committee is also studying this and has agreed at their first meeting last week to call three witnesses so far—they will continue their work as independent committee members.

I know that the government will continue its work and dedication to veterans going forward, as well as with Indigenous peoples on our path to reconciliation."

Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay

"We welcome the fact that the conflict of interest and ethics commissioner is looking into this. It is the commissioner’s job as an officer of parliament to look into these issues and important for Canadians to have confidence in our justice system. The PM has been very clear that there was no pressure in this matter, and that government did its job properly and in accordance to all the rules. As for the Justice Committee, as you know members are independent, unlike the Harper government who made sure to control committees through various ways, including having an actual handbook on how to obstruct and influence committee members. I understand the committee has chosen to study this further and call three witnesses, and they will continue to do their job and make their own decisions. Of course, I’m disappointed to see Jody Wilson-Raybould step down. But I can assure you that we will continue to work as a team representing the views of Atlantic Canadians at the table."

Cumberland-Colchester MP Bill Casey

"The only thing that I actually know about Justice Minister Jody Wilson Raybould is that as Chair of Health Committee I had several discussions with her about the Medical Assisted Dying Legislation and also the Cannabis Legislation. As Minister she testified at the Health Committee on the Cannabis Legislation. I always found her accessible, professional, knowledgeable and friendly. I also had discussions with her when she became the Minister of Veterans Affairs about other issues. Again, she is always available to hear my views. Actually I can say the same thing about Prime Minister Trudeau."

Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP Darrell Samson

"Two separate bodies are already investigating the allegations in question. The Ethics commissioner will be conducting an investigation and the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights are holding hearings as we speak. I am fully supportive of both processes and am confident they will provide Canadians with the answers they need and deserve. I look forward to their findings.

While I have no comment about Jody Wilson-Raybould’s decision to resign from cabinet, I wish to express that in all my dealings with the former Justice Minister and Attorney General, she has been nothing short of cordial, attentive, and generous with her time."

South Shore-St. Margarets MP Bernadette Jordan

"As the Prime Minister has said, we welcome the fact that the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner is looking into the matter. It is the commissioner’s job as Parliament’s officer to study these types of issues to ensure Canadians can continue to have full confidence in our Justice system.

As per the motions introduced at a Parliamentary Committee to study the matter, the members on that Committee are independent and will pursue the issue as they see fit.

It is disappointing that Ms. Wilson-Raybould has stepped down from Cabinet.

The Prime Minister has been clear that the government has done its job properly with regards to this matter and has adhered to the rule of law, while respecting the independence of our judicial system. I stand by these statements.

Our government will continue to work as a team focused on growing the middle class, creating jobs and expanding the economy. I remain focused on creating a Rural Economic Development Strategy to ensure the continued success and vibrancy of these communities."